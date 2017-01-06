2017 off to a Flying Start with First New Route Announced at Cork Airport

Cork Airport has warmly welcomed the announcement that Aer Lingus Regional, operated by Stobart Air, is to launch a new service to one of the UK’s iconic seaside resorts, Newquay Cornwall. Aer Lingus Regional will commence the route on 6th May 2017 through to 2nd September 2017 and will fly twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays for Summer 2017.

With the addition of the new service, Aer Lingus Regional expects to grow its passengers from Cork Airport by seven percent to over 330,000 in 2017. Fares will start from €34.99 each way including taxes and charges and are available at aerlingus.com.

Situated on the South West Coast of England, Cornwall is one of the UK’s favourite seaside destinations, renowned for its abundance of things to see and do. Newquay itself has some of the most glorious beaches and is nationally and internationally known as the UK and European capital of surfing. With the magnificent breaks and swells of Fistral Beach and the Cribbar Reef, Newquay is the epicentre for maritime thrill seekers and adventurers.

Managing Director of Cork Airport Niall MacCarthy said: “This is a very exciting announcement for Cork Airport and the passengers from the South of Ireland. It is testament to our pledge and commitment to bring new routes to the region and we are delighted to welcome Aer Lingus Regional’s new service to Cornwall for Summer ’17, which now brings to nine its number of routes from Cork.

“2016 was a hugely successful year for Cork Airport. We experienced growth after a number of challenging years for Ireland’s second busiest international airport. By year end, we had welcomed over 2.25 million passengers. With the announcement of the new Cork – Newquay Cornwall route, in tandem with our much-anticipated transatlantic routes, growth is certain to continue in 2017, as a result of engagement and dedication to our stakeholders and the wider southern region”, he added.

Commenting today, Martin Saxton, Chief Commercial Officer, Stobart Air said that the airline is ‘pleased to expand its Cork services’: “Newquay Cornwall is a popular destination and we’re delighted to add this route to our services from Cork Airport. The addition of Newquay Cornwall, our ninth route from Cork Airport this summer, reflects the ongoing success of our route network and our Cork services in providing value, choice and key connections for our customers”.

Embraced by the Atlantic Ocean, Cornwall boasts idyllic scenery, warm welcome and unique attractions such as the Eden Project, considered by many as the Eight New Wonder of the World, making it ideal for families, surfers, sailors and walkers alike, who are seeking a destination somewhat closer to home.

According to Niall MacCarthy: “The success of the Cork – Southampton route has proven that there is appetite for further UK destinations during the summer season. Furthermore, when you consider that the UK is Ireland’s largest market for inbound tourism, the new route enables more opportunity to showcase Ireland’s Ancient East and Wild Atlantic Way from Cork Airport’s unique position as the gateway to the South of Ireland”.

Whether a trip to Newquay is for adventure or relaxation, visitors will have the culinary trails and traditions of Cornwall to sample. Indulge in international chef, Rick Stein’s fish and chips in Falmouth or sample the menu of Jamie Oliver’s Fifteen Cornwall restaurant – a well-deserved treat after surfing or trekking along Cornwall’s stunning coastline.