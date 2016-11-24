Nicky Logue Joins InterContinental Dublin Hotel

Skal member Nicky Logue has this week taken up the position of General Manager of the 5-star InterContinental Dublin (formerly Four Seasons Hotel) in Ballsbridge and is already planning a number of innovations to the hotel, which will launch over the coming months.

Nicky said: “I am delighted to be taking up the reigns of InterContinental Dublin. With visitor numbers to Ireland predicted to continue to grow into 2017, it’s an exciting time to work in the industry. This hotel has seen strong performance this year and we are well positioned for the future locally and internationally. We are proud of our €5million refurbishment programme, which will include all 197 guestrooms and suites (set to be completed in 2017), Seasons Restaurant, and the Lobby Lounge, as well as the two ballrooms and all meeting and event spaces.

“Undoubtedly our international reputation and landmark location – right on the doorstep of the city’s biggest events venues – has further helped to establish InterContinental Dublin’s position in the marketplace as one of the most stylish and memorable venues, whatever your occasion. We were thrilled to be awarded ‘Overall Best Business Hotel 2016’ at this year’s annual National Hospitality Awards.”

Prior to taking up his new position at InterContinental Dublin, Nicky was the General Manager at the Gibson Hotel, Point Village, Dublin, and a few years before that the General Manager of the Killiney Hotel. Nicky has won industry accolades including Irish Hospitality Institute General Manager of the Year 2006 and was a past President of the Irish Hospitality Institute.

Nicky’s experience has shaped how he views the hospitality sector and the importance of social media in providing more anticipatory levels of service for guests: “With Dublin being positioned as the European digital hub and centre for technology and innovation, it makes sense that the hospitality sector continues to deepen relationships with guests and fans using social media, especially with Google’s and Facebook’s European offices on our doorstep.

“I am also looking to take food and beverage to the next level, especially in Seasons Restaurant. One other key area that I will be focusing on is to challenge the perception that excellent quality and service is for the privileged few and to further market ourselves in what we do best: offering the highest quality at an attractive price point.”