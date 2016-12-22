News

Ireland Scoops ‘Best Destination: Europe’ Award in New York

Ireland Scoops ‘Best Destination: Europe’ Award in New York

Ireland has scooped a major travel award in New York – for the third year in a row.

Ireland was named ‘Best destination: Europe’ at the annual Travel Weekly Readers Choice Awards – beating off tough competition from England, France, Italy, Germany and Spain. Travel Weekly is the leading weekly newspaper for American travel agents and travel professionals and some 15,000 of its readers voted in the various categories earlier this year. Now in their 14th year, the Readers Choice Awards represent the “best of the best in travel”, according to Travel Weekly. Ireland also won this award in 2014 and 2015.

REPRO FREE 16/12/2016, New York – Ireland has scooped a major travel award in New York – for the third year in a row. Ireland was named “best destination: Europe” at the annual Travel Weekly annual Readers Choice Awards – beating off tough competition from England, France, Italy, Germany and Spain. Travel Weekly is the leading weekly newspaper for American travel agents and travel professionals and some 12,000 of its readers voted in the various categories earlier this year. Now in their 14th year, the Readers Choice Awards represent the “best of the best in travel” according to Travel Weekly. : Alison Metcalfe, Tourism Ireland’s Head of North America, accepted the “best destination: Europe” award for Ireland, at the Travel Weekly Readers Choice Awards in New York.

Alison Metcalfe, Tourism Ireland’s Head of North America, accepted the ‘Best Destination: Europe’ award for Ireland at the Travel Weekly Readers Choice Awards in New York

Niall Gibbons, Tourism Ireland’s Chief Executive, said: “We are delighted that Ireland has been singled out for this award in the USA. Travellers nowadays have tremendous choice, which makes it more important than ever for us to ensure the island of Ireland stands out from other destinations – so this award is really good news, coming at the end of another record-breaking year for Irish tourism from the USA and as we prepare to kick off another extensive promotional drive in 2017, in this all-important market.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank our travel trade partners across the USA – who continue to play a very important role in helping us to continue to grow visitor numbers to Ireland. I would also like to acknowledge the hugely important contribution of our tourism partners from the island of Ireland, who joined us on the ground in the USA this year, helping to spread the word about why Ireland is such a great choice for a vacation.

“2016 will be the fourth record year in a row for visitor numbers to the island of Ireland from North America. By the end of this year, we will have welcomed about 1.6 million American and Canadian visitors, delivering revenue of €1.4 billion for the economy throughout 2016. Tourism Ireland has undertaken an extensive, very targeted programme of promotions right throughout 2016, building awareness of the island of Ireland as a premier vacation destination. We look forward to building on this year’s success in 2017 and beyond.”

Tourism Ireland is the organisation responsible for promoting the island of Ireland overseas as a leading holiday destination. Tourism is the island of Ireland’s largest indigenous industry, responsible for in excess of 4% of GNP in the Republic of Ireland and employing approximately 220,000 people.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Etihad Over Abu Dhabi

Etihad May Make Management Changes

Michael FloodDecember 22, 2016
Read More
Royal Caribbean eNews Story 3

Royal Caribbean Unveils Family Wave Promotion

Michael FloodDecember 22, 2016
Read More
qatar-airways-mobile-app

Qatar Airways Launches Apple Pay and New Onboard Amenities

Neil SteedmanDecember 22, 2016
Read More
Aer Lingus Regional

Aer Lingus Regional Records 19% Increase in Christmas Passenger Numbers

Michael FloodDecember 22, 2016
Read More
Ireland Fans at Aviva Stadium

Fáilte Ireland Appoints New Chief Executive

Michael FloodDecember 22, 2016
Read More
eventex

Eventex 2017 Finalists for the 7th Global Event Awards Now Announced

Michael FloodDecember 22, 2016
Read More
ittn-team-at-2016-awards

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from Your ITTN Team

Neil SteedmanDecember 22, 2016
Read More
hertz-car-at-clayton-hotel

Hertz Wins Industry Awards, Averages 5,000 New Gold Plus Rewards Loyalty Members Per Day

Neil SteedmanDecember 20, 2016
Read More
1-img_1910

That Was 2016 – Cormac Meehan, ITAA President

Michael FloodDecember 20, 2016
Read More

Daily Archive

December 2016
MTWTFSS
« Nov  
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 

25th Irish Travel Trade Awards

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland