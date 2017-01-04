ITTN Sends Best Wishes to Ciara and Yvonne of Freedom Travel

The ITTN team sends best wishes to Ciara Mooney and Yvonne Collins of Freedom Travel, who thankfully were not hurt when money was taken from the Celbridge office at knifepoint on Tuesday 3rd January.

Ciara told ITTN: “Yvonne had been in the office on her own all day until I arrived straight from the airport, having been away skiing in Austria. Around 5.00pm a man came in wielding a knife and made us open the safe. There was not as much money in there as he seemed to be expecting and he then took our wallets before running off.

“I phoned my mam who called the gardai – they were here within five minutes and were very good. Naturally we were both a bit shaken but we were not harmed physically. Getting the credit cards reissued is a pain and we will have to be more vigilant with our security.

“Our customers have been absolutely brilliant today. It is very comforting when so many people wish you well.”