Adam McKnight Joins BookaBed

BookaBed has appointed Adam McKnight to the role of International Business Development Manager. “Adam is joining us at the perfect time to help increase our distribution internationally and to push our ever-increasing exclusive rates, direct contracts and connections to the major hotel chains to the trade,” said Karl Tyrrell, Managing Director.

Adam added” “I am delighted to be joining a great company and fantastic team at BookaBed and I am looking forward to helping the company grow further and bring in new business from key agents globally.”