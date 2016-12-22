News

Aer Lingus Regional Records 19% Increase in Christmas Passenger Numbers

Aer Lingus Regional, operated by Stobart Air, has recorded a 19% increase in passenger numbers in December 2016 versus the same period last year, making it the airline’s busiest ever Christmas period.

In total, Aer Lingus Regional will fly 110,000 passengers in the month of December. This includes the addition of 1,400 extra seats on popular routes including Newcastle to Dublin, Newquay to Dublin, Leeds-Bradford to Dublin, and Isle of Man to Dublin to meet the extra demand over the busy festive period.

Friday 30th December will see the airline’s highest volume of Christmas traffic.

Aer Lingus Regional currently flies up to 680 flights per week across its 31 routes throughout Ireland, the UK and France. This includes the recent addition of Cork to Southampton and Shannon to Edinburgh routes.

Martin Saxton, Chief Commercial Officer, Stobart Air, said: “The Christmas period is the busiest time of the year for travel and we have seen a significant increase in passenger bookings this December versus the same time last year. This is a really positive endorsement for the airline and reflects the strength of our current route network and the consistently positive customer experience among our passengers.

“We are particularly pleased to be able to deliver extra capacity on some of our most popular routes and offer greater flexibility at peak times for passengers looking to return home or visit family and friends this Christmas.”

