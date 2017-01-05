News

Amazing Thailand Roadshow to Visit Belfast in February

This year’s Tourism Thailand roadshow will be visiting Belfast on Tuesday 21st February – and attendees could win a fam trip to Thailand.

The event will commence at 6.00pm in the Ten Square Hotel, 10 Donegall Square South, Belfast BT1 5JD, and will bring together representatives of tour operators, airlines, destination management companies and hotels for workshop-style speed-dating sessions.

Entertainment will include Thai food, chilled beer, wine and soft drinks, Thai massages – and a free prize draw to win a place on that fam trip to Thailand.

Places are limited, so register your interest early by emailing: marketing@tourismthailand.co.uk

