Bettina is ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer September Winner

Bettina Haltmayer of ClickandGo.com is our September winner in the ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year competition with her photo entitled: The Evening Arrives In Porto. Bettina took her photo with a Samsung MV800 digital camera in August 2016 at Porto in Portugal.

Enter Your Photos Now

The 2016 ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year competition is running over five months, from 1st June to 31st October 2016, and entries can be made at: www.ittn.ie/photo-competition-entry-form/

There will be six finalists and the overall winner will be presented with tickets for two from Dublin to any destination on Emirates’ extensive worldwide network of over 150 destinations.

Photos taken by the entrant since 1st November 2015 are eligible, and up to five entries can be made per person during each month of the competition. Each photo submitted should be in jpeg format, at minimum 300dpi resolution, and be a maximum of 5mb in size.

Each month’s entries are being judged by Anita Thomas, Sales Manager Ireland, Emirates, the competition’s sponsors; Michael Flood, Editor, Irish Travel Trade News; and by Neil Steedman, ITTN’s News & Features Editor. Each of the five monthly winners will receive a voucher for €200 and a trophy.

In addition, a wild card finalist will be chosen from all the entries submitted over the five months by a separate panel of judges comprising Enda Corneille, Country Manager Ireland, Emirates; professional photographer Paul Sherwood; and Michael Flood, ITTN Editor. The wild card winner will also receive a €200 voucher and a trophy.

All the six winners will also be guests of Emirates at the 25th Silver Jubilee Irish Travel Trade Awards, which will be held at the DoubleTree by Hilton Dublin – Burlington Road on Friday 25th November 2016, when the overall winner will be announced.