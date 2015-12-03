Brendan is ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year

Brendan Barry, Managing Director, Discover Travel, was declared the winner of the inaugural ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year Award at Friday night’s Gala Dinner event. Brendan, whose winning photo ‘Coffee Break Time’ was taken on Inle Lake, Myanmar, was presented with tickets for two to any destination on the Emirates worldwide network by Enda Corneille, Country Manager, Emirates, the competition’s sponsor.

The competition was held over four months, July to October, and each month’s entries were judged by Anita Thomas, Sales Manager Ireland, Emirates; Neil Steedman, News & Features Editor, ITTN; and Michael Flood, Editor, ITTN. Each monthly winner received a voucher for €200 and an invitation to the Gala Dinner.

In addition, a wild card finalist was chosen from all the entries by a separate panel of judges comprising Enda Corneille, Country Manager Ireland, Emirates; Paul Sherwood, professional photographer; and Michael Flood, Editor, ITTN. This winner also received a €200 voucher and an invitation to the Awards event.

THE FIVE FINALISTS WERE:

July Winner: HEAVEN ON EARTH by JAMES FLEMING, Sunway, taken in June 2015 on Meeru Fushi Island in the Maldives with an HTC One mobile phone.

August Winner: CAPYBARA LAKE LOUNGE SOFA by MAREK MASLOWIEC, Classic Resorts, taken in April 2015 at Pampulha, Brazil, with a Sony HX200V camera.

September Winner: COFFEE BREAK TIME by BRENDAN BARRY, Discover Travel, taken in January 2015 on Inle Lake, Myanmar, with a Canon 350D camera.

October Winner: INDIAN WATER CARRIER by MARTIN PENROSE, If Only…, taken in September 2014 in New Delhi, India, with a Nikon D300 camera.

Wild Card Winner: SUNRISE AT LOUGH TAY IN WICKLOW by TIM CAREY, The Travel Boutique, taken in Spring 2015 in County Wicklow, Ireland, with a Sony A58 camera.

THE WINNER

Photographer Paul Sherwood said of Brendan Barry’s winning photo: “Coffee Break Time is a worthy winner – the picture is well composed, using the correct ‘rule of thirds’ with lovely lighting, and reflections, that silhouette the figures and accentuate their ‘coffee break’.

“I also like the way the sun hangs over the cloud bank, putting a shaft of orange light across the water, and that the baskets on the boats face towards each other, drawing the eye to the figures – the way that one is standing, and the other sitting adds to the overall ambience of the picture.

“It is also a very calm image, and could be used for travel articles, posters, picture libraries, etc. Congratulations to the photographer for seeing the moment and recording it – a picture to be proud of!”