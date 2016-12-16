News

British Airways Cabin Crew Vote to Strike

British Airways Cabin Crew Vote to Strike

More than 2,500 British Airways ‘Mixed Fleet’ cabin crew have voted to strike on as-yet-unspecified dates after Wednesday 21st December. The Unite union claims that cabin crew who joined BA since 2010 earn less than other staff and said that the 60% ballot turnout voted by 4:1 for strike action.

A spokesman for British Airways said: “We are extremely disappointed that the union is creating uncertainty for our customers. We remain focused on resolving this issue as quickly as possible without any disruption to customers. We have proposed a fair and reasonable pay increase to Mixed Fleet cabin crew that is in line with that accepted by other British Airways colleagues and which will ensure their reward levels remain in line with cabin crew at our airline competitors.”

