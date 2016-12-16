News

CAR Issues New Travel Agent Licence

The Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR) has issued a new travel agent licence, number 0777.

The licence has been issued to Island Marketing. Brian McCarthy, Managing Director, said: “Island Marketing has been appointed General Sales Agent in Ireland for three popular resorts in the Maldives: the 4-star+ Kuramathi Island Resort, the 5-star Kandolhu Island Resort, and the 4-star+ Maafushivaru Resort.

“We will be working closely with a select group of tour operators to promote these wonderful islands and can arrange training for agents who may not be familiar with destination Maldives.

“Kuramathi Island is the number one selling resort in Maldives from Ireland and attracts almost 3,000 Irish guests each year. The big attraction for Irish guests is the choice of dining venues on the island with no fewer than nine a la carte venues and three buffets. The Select all-inclusive package is by far the most comprehensive package available in the Maldives.

“Kandolhu Island is the only luxury 5-star resort in the Maldives that offers an all-inclusive package. In addition, the Ultimage Inclusions package includes dining options in four a la carte restaurants, premium brand drinks, and an in-villa wine cooler stocked with 30 bottles of wine – all included in the price.

“Maafushivaru is an intimate 4-star+ resort with the advantage of having access to its own desert island, called Lonubo. Morning and afternoon complimentary trips are arranged for snorkelling, or guests have the option to book the island for private dinner or overnight stays (payable).”

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

25th Irish Travel Trade Awards

