News

CAR Issues Timetable for May 2017 Licence Applications

CAR Issues Timetable for May 2017 Licence Applications

The Commission for Aviation Regulation has published its timetable for travel agent and tour operator licence renewals, with Sunday 12th February the deadline for receipt of completed licence applications at the standard fee.

Licence holders are strongly advised by the CAR to read CN1/2017 in full. You should ensure that your application is fully submitted before midnight on 12th February 2017 to avoid levies. This means:

*          The Application Form submitted by email only to traveltrade@aviationreg.ie

*          Fee paid to CAR (by same day transfer if necessary) – the fee can only be paid by EFT and must be in CAR’s account on 12th February

*          Signed declaration received by CAR. Send by email only to traveltrade@aviationreg.ie

DateStage
12 February 2017Deadline for receipt of completed licence application at standard fee
14 March 2017Date CAR aims to issue decision-in-principle letters for completed applications made by 12 February 2017
14 April 2017Deadline for receipt by CAR of applicant bonds for licence to be granted on 1 May 2017

The Commission’s secure online licensing system is unavailable due to testing. If you are a repeat applicant and have not received an email from traveltrade@aviationreg.ie containing the application form and declaration sheet, contact the Travel Trade team as soon as possible.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

ITTN Dec Prizewinner

Ruth Reilly Wins ITTN/Aer Lingus Prize

Michael FloodJanuary 19, 2017
Read More
Click&Go

Click&Go to Appoint New Product Development Manager

Neil SteedmanJanuary 19, 2017
Read More
hertz-localiza

Hertz Sale Now in Final Days

Michael FloodJanuary 19, 2017
Read More
Shannon Airport Matthew Thomas

Shannon Group Records Positive Growth in 2016

Neil SteedmanJanuary 19, 2017
Read More
UNWTO Logo

UNWTO Reports Sustained Growth in International Tourism Despite Challenges

Neil SteedmanJanuary 19, 2017
Read More
Travelogix TravelGuard

Travelogix to Launch Global Data Consolidation Initiative and GPS Traveller Security App at TTE 2017 

Neil SteedmanJanuary 19, 2017
Read More
Emirates Global Sale, Brisbane

Emirates Launches Global Sale and First Class Companion Fares

Neil SteedmanJanuary 17, 2017
Read More
Travel Trade Deals

Great Value Travel Trade Deals – 17th January 2017

Sarah SlatteryJanuary 17, 2017
Read More
Celebrity TAAA - Oasis Travel

Celebrity Cruises Annual Travel Agent Appreciation Awards

Michael FloodJanuary 17, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland