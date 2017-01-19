CAR Issues Timetable for May 2017 Licence Applications

The Commission for Aviation Regulation has published its timetable for travel agent and tour operator licence renewals, with Sunday 12th February the deadline for receipt of completed licence applications at the standard fee.

Licence holders are strongly advised by the CAR to read CN1/2017 in full. You should ensure that your application is fully submitted before midnight on 12th February 2017 to avoid levies. This means:

* The Application Form submitted by email only to traveltrade@aviationreg.ie

* Fee paid to CAR (by same day transfer if necessary) – the fee can only be paid by EFT and must be in CAR’s account on 12th February

* Signed declaration received by CAR. Send by email only to traveltrade@aviationreg.ie

Date Stage 12 February 2017 Deadline for receipt of completed licence application at standard fee 14 March 2017 Date CAR aims to issue decision-in-principle letters for completed applications made by 12 February 2017 14 April 2017 Deadline for receipt by CAR of applicant bonds for licence to be granted on 1 May 2017

The Commission’s secure online licensing system is unavailable due to testing. If you are a repeat applicant and have not received an email from traveltrade@aviationreg.ie containing the application form and declaration sheet, contact the Travel Trade team as soon as possible.