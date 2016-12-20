News

Charlotte Wins Best Social Media Posting at Irish Travel Trade Awards

Charlotte Brenner, Marketing Manager, Falcon Holidays, has won Best Social Media Posting at the Irish Travel Trade Awards and receives a €200 voucher from ITTN. Her amusing photo with the caption ‘Gotta love a photo bomb’ is taken with her colleague Orla Milton, Crystal Holidays. The photo bomber is none other than George Barter from J Barter Travel Group. We liked the humour and it clearly shows what fun was had on the night. It was a close contest, with over 75 entries using the hashtag #ITTNAwards.

We like this one too from Deirdre Sweeny, Sunway, who seemed to be enjoying our Smile Photo Booth!

ittnawards6_opt

Jane Igoe from Clayton Hotels also got creative with our wine sponsors, Salou Tourist Board and Bodega Torres!

screen-shot-2016-12-19-at-14_opt-2

 

However, Charlotte Brenner is our worthy winner because, yes, we all love a good photo bomb – thank you, George! Charlotte will receive a One4all voucher to the value of €200, just in time for Christmas!

View Comments (1)

1 Comment

  1. Charlotte

    December 20, 2016 at 4:45 pm

    Thanks ITTN and, of course, George Barter. We had a great night and will spend the voucher wisely 😉

    Reply

25th Irish Travel Trade Awards

