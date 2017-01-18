News

ClickandGo.com to Appoint New Product Development Manager

ClickandGo.com has created the new role of Product Development Manager (Cruise, USA and Worldwide) and the closing date for applications is Tuesday 31st January.

To apply for this job, send a copy of an up-to-date CV and a cover letter to jobs@clickandgo.com

PURPOSE OF THE JOB

The successful applicant will initially report to the Chief Executive and will then report to the Head of Product. Click&Go launched cruise holidays in 2014 and wants to build that growth for cruise across the key brands – and also wants to focus on developing its USA and Worldwide programmes.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Develop relationships with key suppliers
  • Develop product flow to the sales and marketing teams year-round
  • Update the Sales and Marketing teams with live pricing and content for promotion
  • Regular reporting on performance across all three product areas – Cruise, USA and Worldwide
  • Be responsible for setting the strategy and targets for cruise, USA and Worldwide
  • Be responsible for the product portfolio on the ClickandGo website (research, decision making and loading) to ensure the right product offerings
  • Liaise with key suppliers in terms of regular meetings, targets and overrides

ESSENTIAL KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE

  • Three to five years’ experience in product or business development
  • Strong proven commercial background ideally in the travel industry (but not essential)
  • Highly proficient in Excel and ideally in programmes such as Tableau to graphically present statistical results
  • Highly numerate in terms of management information, reporting, performance analysis and competitor reviews
  • Strategic planning experience and results orientation
  • Excellent organisational skills
  • Self-sufficient once training provided for any product areas

PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES

  • A positive attitude towards work
  • A professional telephone manner
  • Self-motivated and able to work under pressure to tight deadlines
  • Excellent attention to detail
  • Flexibility and a great team player
  • An ability to prioritise own workload
  • Problem solver and solution focussed
  • Good commercial and competitor awareness
  • Confident / Self-driven
  • Professional
  • Ability to multitask

DESIRABLE BUT NOT ESSENTIAL

  • Background in the travel industry
  • Product experience in one of the following would be very beneficial – Cruise, USA and Worldwide

This job description is not intended to be all-inclusive. Employees may perform other related duties as required by the ongoing needs of the business.

As the company grows and evolves, the above criteria may change. As a result the company will endeavour to carry out performance reviews on an annual basis.

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for 'Irish Travel Trade News' for the past 40 years.

