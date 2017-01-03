News

Darach Culligan is On the Move

After more than 30 years of trading on Dublin’s Camden Street, Darach Culligan has moved his travel agency business, Travelworld, to the upmarket North Dublin suburb of Malahide.

The phone number remains the same, 01 478 3611, and the new address is Unit 4, Broomfield Business Park, Malahide, Co Dublin.

Darach told ITTN: “The block where we were in Camden Street was up for development and we were ‘the last man standing’. The landlord made a good offer on our outstanding lease and so we moved to Malahide over the Christmas. We are close to the village and just a few minutes from my home, and it is easier for Ita Hendrick, who lives in Naas, to get to Malahide around the M50 than it is to get into the city centre.

“Much of our business is now online or over the phone, with relatively little from walk-ins, so the change will be beneficial for us – once we have managed to unpack all the cardboard boxes!”

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

25th Irish Travel Trade Awards

