Dublin Airport and RTÉ Launch Free Online TV Service

Dublin Airport and RTÉ have launched DUBstream, a new pilot entertainment service offering Irish short-form entertainment clips curated by RTÉ. Launching the DUBstream service at Dublin Airport were Múirne Laffan, RTÉ’s Chief Digital Officer; Vincent Harrison, Managing Director, Dublin Airport; and John Hurley, Head of B2B, Channel & Partner Marketing, Dublin Airport.

The DUBstream entertainment service will be accessible for free on any Internet-enabled device connected to Dublin Airport’s free wi-fi service. The service will deliver hours of short-form RTÉ video content, curated by RTÉ across entertainment, comedy, drama and lifestyle genres.

The new DUBstream service, which is a pilot initiative between RTÉ and Dublin Airport, launches with over 20 videos including highlights from The Late Late Show and The Ray D’Arcy Show including interviews with Brian O’Driscoll, Donncha O’Callaghan, the O’Donovan Brothers and Conor McGregor. The service also features highlights from programmes including Bridget & Eamon, Damo & Ivor and The Fear. The content will be updated fortnightly.

Vincent Harrison, Dublin Airport Managing Director, said: “DUBstream offers our customers top quality Irish entertainment content across a range of devices using Dublin Airport’s high speed wi-fi network. We are constantly striving to improve our product at Dublin Airport and we are confident that the new DUBstream service will enhance the overall passenger experience and make travelling through Dublin Airport more memorable. The new service will be easily accessible in just one click from Dublin Airport’s existing user-friendly free wi-fi.”

Múirne Laffan, Chief Digital Officer, RTÉ said: “The launch of DUBstream represents yet another step in our ambition to broaden RTÉ’s out of home offering, bringing RTÉ’s distinct Irish content to viewers wherever they are. Our research has found that there is demand for short format entertainment content for people on the move and DUBstream meets this demand, offering a bespoke service designed specifically for the needs of people travelling through Dublin Airport.”

The new DUBstream service will be available throughout Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 and the four boarding gate piers at Dublin Airport. RTÉ and Dublin Airport and are also working on a pilot programme to provide Christmas-related audio content in passenger areas during the forthcoming holiday season.