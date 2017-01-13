Emirates Launches Big New Year Global Sale

Emirates has announced its New Year Global Sale – and it’s a big one, with the sale running until Monday 23rd January and with fares including Dubai from €399, Hong Kong from €489 and Australia from €929.

Valid for travel from March 2017, these special fares, inclusive of all taxes and charges, include:

Economy Class to Dubai from €399, with Business Class from €2,039

Economy Class to Bangkok from €559

Business Class to Kuala Lumpur from €2,049

Economy Class to Sydney from €929

Economy Class to Hong Kong from €489, with Business Class from €2,019

Terms, conditions and exemption periods apply.

Economy Class customers will enjoy the Emirates difference on-board a state-of-the-art Boeing 777 from Dublin with up to 35kg baggage allowance; Emirates’ inflight entertainment system, ice Digital Wide-Screen, offering more than 2,500 channels of programming; award-winning menus and, for the children, complimentary toys.

With a fleet of more than 250 aircraft, Emirates connects customers from Ireland to 154 destinations across 82 countries and is the only airline flying direct from Dublin to Dubai, offering a twice-daily service. More than 1,800 Emirates flights depart Dubai each week on their way to destinations on six continents.