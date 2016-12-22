Etihad May Make Management Changes

German business magazine Handelsblatt is speculating about management changes and the future of James Hogan at Gulf carrier Etihad Airways. The changes come after a spree of European acquisitions.

These included a 29% holding in Air Berlin followed by the purchase of 49% in Air Serbia in 2013, with a purchase of 49% of Alitalia three months later. These acquisitions have resulted in €2.5 billion in losses from its European investments, with losses of €477 million in Air Berlin in 2015.

Etihad is now reviewing all these investments, led by supervisory board chairman Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh.