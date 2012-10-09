News

Etihad Airways New Contact Numbers

Etihad Airways New Contact Numbers

Etihad Airways recently relocated to new Dublin offices and as a result contact numbers have changed to those below.

Etihad Airways

The main line is 01 765 1800:

  • For Reservations and Etihad Guest Bookings and Enquiries, press 1
  • For Travel Trade Support, press 2 or call direct at 01 524 5497
  • For Group Bookings, press 3
  • For Finance, press 4
  • For Marketing, press 5
  • For Ireland Sales Support, press 6.
News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

25th Irish Travel Trade Awards

