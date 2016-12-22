News

Fáilte Ireland Appoints New Chief Executive

Fáilte Ireland Appoints New Chief Executive

Michael Cawley, Chairman of Fáilte Ireland, has announced the appointment of Paul Kelly as Chief Executive of Fáilte Ireland. Paul, who was appointed after a competitive process by the Board, is a highly experienced senior executive. He has previously held positions as Marketing Director of Diageo Ireland and European Marketing Director for Aviva and is currently Strategic Marketing Director for UCD Smurfit Business School. He is a native of Wexford and a commerce graduate from University College Dublin.

Paul Kelly

Paul Kelly

 

Michael Cawley said: “I am delighted to have Paul Kelly as the new Chief Executive of Fáilte Ireland. During his distinguished career in world-class consumer marketing led companies, Paul has demonstrated the management and marketing leadership, which will be crucial for the task of continuing the development of the Irish tourism industry which is so vital to Ireland’s economy.

 

“We have been very fortunate to secure the services of such an experienced professional as Paul as a leader of the Irish tourism sector and my colleagues on the Board of Fáilte Ireland and I look forward to working with him in the challenging times that lie ahead. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Shaun Quinn, who will retire as Chief Executive at the end of this month, for his many years of service and wish him well for the future.”

 

Paul Kelly said: “I am very excited to have the opportunity to lead such an excellent organisation as Fáilte Ireland and to further the development of such an important industry to Ireland as tourism. I hope to build on the great work done in recent years by Shaun Quinn and the strong team in Fáilte Ireland.” 

 

The appointment will be effective from 1st February 2017.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Royal Caribbean eNews Story 3

Royal Caribbean Unveils Family Wave Promotion

Michael FloodDecember 22, 2016
Read More
qatar-airways-mobile-app

Qatar Airways Launches Apple Pay and New Onboard Amenities

Neil SteedmanDecember 22, 2016
Read More
Aer Lingus Regional

Aer Lingus Regional Records 19% Increase in Christmas Passenger Numbers

Michael FloodDecember 22, 2016
Read More
REPRO FREE 16/12/2016, New York – Ireland has scooped a major travel award in New York – for the third year in a row. Ireland was named “best destination: Europe” at the annual Travel Weekly annual Readers Choice Awards – beating off tough competition from England, France, Italy, Germany and Spain. Travel Weekly is the leading weekly newspaper for American travel agents and travel professionals and some 12,000 of its readers voted in the various categories earlier this year. Now in their 14th year, the Readers Choice Awards represent the “best of the best in travel” according to Travel Weekly. PIC SHOWS: Ireland was named “best destination: Europe” at the annual Travel Weekly annual Readers Choice Awards. Pic – Tourism Ireland (no repro fee) Further press info – Sinéad Grace, Tourism Ireland 087 685 9027

Ireland Scoops ‘Best Destination: Europe’ Award in New York

Michael FloodDecember 22, 2016
Read More
eventex

Eventex 2017 Finalists for the 7th Global Event Awards Now Announced

Michael FloodDecember 22, 2016
Read More
ittn-team-at-2016-awards

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from Your ITTN Team

Neil SteedmanDecember 22, 2016
Read More
hertz-car-at-clayton-hotel

Hertz Wins Industry Awards, Averages 5,000 New Gold Plus Rewards Loyalty Members Per Day

Neil SteedmanDecember 20, 2016
Read More
1-img_1910

That Was 2016 – Cormac Meehan, ITAA President

Michael FloodDecember 20, 2016
Read More
Travel Trade Deals, Sarah Slattery, Irish Travel Trade News

Great Value Travel Trade Deals – 20th December 2016

Sarah SlatteryDecember 20, 2016
Read More

Daily Archive

December 2016
MTWTFSS
« Nov  
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 

25th Irish Travel Trade Awards

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland