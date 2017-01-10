Falcon Holidays Has New Head of Ireland

Belinda Vazquez, currently Head of Ancillaries & Commercial Business Development for TUI UK & Ireland, has been appointed as Head of Ireland for Falcon, Thomson and Crystal Holidays, where she will assume responsibility for the management of the TUI business in Ireland. Belinda will work together on a transition plan with current Head of Ireland Chris Logan, who recently took up a new role as Managing Director of Crystal Ski and Thomson Lakes and Mountains in the UK.

Chris said: “We are delighted with the appointment of Belinda Vazquez as the new Head of Ireland. She brings a wealth of leadership, strategic and operational experience with her, having been with the business for 18 years. Over the next couple of weeks she and I will work together to agree a transition plan that will allow me to step away from my role in Ireland.”

“I am delighted to be appointed as Head of Ireland for Falcon, Thomson and Crystal,” said Belinda. “I look forward to working with the Irish management team and the rest of the business to ensure its continued success into the future.”

Belinda joined TUI in 1998, starting her career in the Yield sector working across various destinations in both Early and Late Trading, and then moved into a role managing the Canaries where she built up experience in Product & Purchasing. Before taking on her most recent role as Head of Ancillaries, Belinda worked in Aviation Planning, and has also worked in distribution and technology roles. Belinda brings a wealth of experience in all aspects of the business to her new role as Head of Ireland.