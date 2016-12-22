News

Eventex 2017 Finalists for the 7th Global Event Awards Now Announced

Eventex 2017 Finalists for the 7th Global Event Awards Now Announced

Eventex 2017 is nearly upon us in all its glory. The judging phase is now completed, and the shortlist of finalists revealed.

Best Association Meeting

  • 82nd IFLA World Library and Information Congress
  • CEO Summit 2016
  • RCOG World Congress 2016
  • ESPID 2016 – Paediatric Infectious Diseases Meeting

Best Conference

  • Connections Events
  • Westland Family Conference
  • Pioneers Festival 2016
  • Engage Prague 2016

Best Corporate Event

  • BWT Water live 2015
  • Praguematism – Tieto’s kick off
  • SD Worx – Proxy Night Campaign 2016
  • Grand Hotel Google

Best Brand Engagement Event

  • Bank of Ireland Junk Kouture
  • The Floating Gaardens
  • Global Journey – Detox Day
  • Allerhande Kerstfestival

Best Campaign

  • Croke Park Meetings and Events Lets Make This Brilliant at Connect 16
  • Anniversary Concert Jostiband Orchestra
  • Recht doen aan slachtoffers
  • SEAT Ateca Prelaunch

Best Experiential Event

  • Salym Petroleum Development: ASP Technology Start-Up Ceremony
  • The Floating Gaardens
  • The Hyundai FanDome
  • Inbev – Brewed by Nature

Best Product Launch

  • BMW – THE ART of 7
  • Come Hang with Us – Time Out and Team Building Activity Launch at Croke Park Meetings and Events
  • Robbie Coltrane’s Critical Evidence TV Series Launch with Right Angle Corporate Ltd
  • Next Generation Scania

Best Cultural Event

  • Viagem Medieval em Terra de Santa Maria – “Medieval Journey”
  • RTÉ Reflecting the Rising
  • Guinness Cork Jazz Festival
  • Magical Lantern Festival

Best Festival

  • OUE Skyspace LA Grand Opening Block Party
  • Career in Bulgaria. Why not?
  • Magical Lantern Festival
  • Allerhande Kerstfestival

Best Sporting Event

  • Unicredit Champions League Final 2016
  • Djokovic & Friends
  • VHI Womens Mini Marathon 2016
  • VERVA Street Racing 2016 – National Automotive Festival

Best Trade Show

  • Connections Events
  • Microsoft Future Decoded 2016
  • Cacao Barry World Chocolate Masters
  • Innovation Expo

Best Cause Event

  • Ecadem – One smile is enough to change our world
  • YPO/WPO Angeleno’s WWII Victory Celebration and President’s Retreat
  • 2016 Transplant Games of America: The Opening & Closing Ceremonies
  • “You’ve got to pick a pocket or two”: taking on the #artfultaxdodgers for 38 Degrees

Best Fundraising Event

  • Ecadem – One smile is enough to change our world
  • Home in Ohio
  • LE RALLYE DE MONTE CARLO in aid of Chana
  • Novak Djokovic Foundation Charity Dinner

People’s Choice Event

  • Allerhande Kerstfestival
  • Istanbul TALKS, Inspired 2016 Conference
  • “You’ve got to pick a pocket or two”: taking on the #artfultaxdodgers for 38 Degrees
  • Siemens Silver Gala 25th Anniversary

Best Event Technology

  • Attendify
  • Boomset
  • BuzzMaster
  • Slido – Audience Interaction Tool

Best Interaction Technology

  • Attendify Leads
  • TapCrowd, an etouches company
  • VHI Womens Mini Marathon Wall of Support
  • Electric Ireland #StayHappy AR Experience at The National Ploughing Championships

Best New Event Technology

  • Invite The Media
  • Attendify Leads
  • EventHalo, the free-to-use Outdoor Event Management System
  • Feathr

Best Event Mobile App

  • Attendify
  • The Wall Street Journal Event Platform developed by Etch
  • TapCrowd, an etouches company
  • VHI Women’s Mini Marathon App

The winners will be announced at the awards gala in Dublin on 24 January. On 25 and 26 January, you will be able to join 2 out of 12 full-day masterclasses and experience the new 80/20 format at Eventex 2017.

The new format is a mix of masterclasses and mash sessions specifically designed to help you acquire new professional skills . At the end of each day, everyone will gather at a special session – the event’s exclusive Mash Session, to get the best insights from all masterclasses carried out throughout the day.

Join us, book your tickets while they’re still on sale!

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Etihad Over Abu Dhabi

Etihad May Make Management Changes

Michael FloodDecember 22, 2016
Read More
Royal Caribbean eNews Story 3

Royal Caribbean Unveils Family Wave Promotion

Michael FloodDecember 22, 2016
Read More
qatar-airways-mobile-app

Qatar Airways Launches Apple Pay and New Onboard Amenities

Neil SteedmanDecember 22, 2016
Read More
Aer Lingus Regional

Aer Lingus Regional Records 19% Increase in Christmas Passenger Numbers

Michael FloodDecember 22, 2016
Read More
REPRO FREE 16/12/2016, New York – Ireland has scooped a major travel award in New York – for the third year in a row. Ireland was named “best destination: Europe” at the annual Travel Weekly annual Readers Choice Awards – beating off tough competition from England, France, Italy, Germany and Spain. Travel Weekly is the leading weekly newspaper for American travel agents and travel professionals and some 12,000 of its readers voted in the various categories earlier this year. Now in their 14th year, the Readers Choice Awards represent the “best of the best in travel” according to Travel Weekly. PIC SHOWS: Ireland was named “best destination: Europe” at the annual Travel Weekly annual Readers Choice Awards. Pic – Tourism Ireland (no repro fee) Further press info – Sinéad Grace, Tourism Ireland 087 685 9027

Ireland Scoops ‘Best Destination: Europe’ Award in New York

Michael FloodDecember 22, 2016
Read More
Ireland Fans at Aviva Stadium

Fáilte Ireland Appoints New Chief Executive

Michael FloodDecember 22, 2016
Read More
ittn-team-at-2016-awards

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from Your ITTN Team

Neil SteedmanDecember 22, 2016
Read More
hertz-car-at-clayton-hotel

Hertz Wins Industry Awards, Averages 5,000 New Gold Plus Rewards Loyalty Members Per Day

Neil SteedmanDecember 20, 2016
Read More
1-img_1910

That Was 2016 – Cormac Meehan, ITAA President

Michael FloodDecember 20, 2016
Read More

Daily Archive

December 2016
MTWTFSS
« Nov  
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 

25th Irish Travel Trade Awards

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland