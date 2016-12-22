Eventex 2017 is nearly upon us in all its glory. The judging phase is now completed, and the shortlist of finalists revealed.

Best Association Meeting

82nd IFLA World Library and Information Congress

CEO Summit 2016

RCOG World Congress 2016

ESPID 2016 – Paediatric Infectious Diseases Meeting

Best Conference

Connections Events

Westland Family Conference

Pioneers Festival 2016

Engage Prague 2016

Best Corporate Event

BWT Water live 2015

Praguematism – Tieto’s kick off

SD Worx – Proxy Night Campaign 2016

Grand Hotel Google

Best Brand Engagement Event

Bank of Ireland Junk Kouture

The Floating Gaardens

Global Journey – Detox Day

Allerhande Kerstfestival

Best Campaign

Croke Park Meetings and Events Lets Make This Brilliant at Connect 16

Anniversary Concert Jostiband Orchestra

Recht doen aan slachtoffers

SEAT Ateca Prelaunch

Best Experiential Event

Salym Petroleum Development: ASP Technology Start-Up Ceremony

The Floating Gaardens

The Hyundai FanDome

Inbev – Brewed by Nature

Best Product Launch

BMW – THE ART of 7

Come Hang with Us – Time Out and Team Building Activity Launch at Croke Park Meetings and Events

Robbie Coltrane’s Critical Evidence TV Series Launch with Right Angle Corporate Ltd

Next Generation Scania

Best Cultural Event

Viagem Medieval em Terra de Santa Maria – “Medieval Journey”

RTÉ Reflecting the Rising

Guinness Cork Jazz Festival

Magical Lantern Festival

Best Festival

OUE Skyspace LA Grand Opening Block Party

Career in Bulgaria. Why not?

Magical Lantern Festival

Allerhande Kerstfestival

Best Sporting Event

Unicredit Champions League Final 2016

Djokovic & Friends

VHI Womens Mini Marathon 2016

VERVA Street Racing 2016 – National Automotive Festival

Best Trade Show

Connections Events

Microsoft Future Decoded 2016

Cacao Barry World Chocolate Masters

Innovation Expo

Best Cause Event

Ecadem – One smile is enough to change our world

YPO/WPO Angeleno’s WWII Victory Celebration and President’s Retreat

2016 Transplant Games of America: The Opening & Closing Ceremonies

“You’ve got to pick a pocket or two”: taking on the #artfultaxdodgers for 38 Degrees

Best Fundraising Event

Ecadem – One smile is enough to change our world

Home in Ohio

LE RALLYE DE MONTE CARLO in aid of Chana

Novak Djokovic Foundation Charity Dinner

People’s Choice Event

Allerhande Kerstfestival

Istanbul TALKS, Inspired 2016 Conference

“You’ve got to pick a pocket or two”: taking on the #artfultaxdodgers for 38 Degrees

Siemens Silver Gala 25th Anniversary

Best Event Technology

Attendify

Boomset

BuzzMaster

Slido – Audience Interaction Tool

Best Interaction Technology

Attendify Leads

TapCrowd, an etouches company

VHI Womens Mini Marathon Wall of Support

Electric Ireland #StayHappy AR Experience at The National Ploughing Championships

Best New Event Technology

Invite The Media

Attendify Leads

EventHalo, the free-to-use Outdoor Event Management System

Feathr

Best Event Mobile App

Attendify

The Wall Street Journal Event Platform developed by Etch

TapCrowd, an etouches company

VHI Women’s Mini Marathon App

The winners will be announced at the awards gala in Dublin on 24 January. On 25 and 26 January, you will be able to join 2 out of 12 full-day masterclasses and experience the new 80/20 format at Eventex 2017.

The new format is a mix of masterclasses and mash sessions specifically designed to help you acquire new professional skills . At the end of each day, everyone will gather at a special session – the event’s exclusive Mash Session, to get the best insights from all masterclasses carried out throughout the day.

Join us, book your tickets while they’re still on sale!