Eventex 2017 is nearly upon us in all its glory. The judging phase is now completed, and the shortlist of finalists revealed.
Best Association Meeting
- 82nd IFLA World Library and Information Congress
- CEO Summit 2016
- RCOG World Congress 2016
- ESPID 2016 – Paediatric Infectious Diseases Meeting
Best Conference
- Connections Events
- Westland Family Conference
- Pioneers Festival 2016
- Engage Prague 2016
Best Corporate Event
- BWT Water live 2015
- Praguematism – Tieto’s kick off
- SD Worx – Proxy Night Campaign 2016
- Grand Hotel Google
Best Brand Engagement Event
- Bank of Ireland Junk Kouture
- The Floating Gaardens
- Global Journey – Detox Day
- Allerhande Kerstfestival
Best Campaign
- Croke Park Meetings and Events Lets Make This Brilliant at Connect 16
- Anniversary Concert Jostiband Orchestra
- Recht doen aan slachtoffers
- SEAT Ateca Prelaunch
Best Experiential Event
- Salym Petroleum Development: ASP Technology Start-Up Ceremony
- The Floating Gaardens
- The Hyundai FanDome
- Inbev – Brewed by Nature
Best Product Launch
- BMW – THE ART of 7
- Come Hang with Us – Time Out and Team Building Activity Launch at Croke Park Meetings and Events
- Robbie Coltrane’s Critical Evidence TV Series Launch with Right Angle Corporate Ltd
- Next Generation Scania
Best Cultural Event
- Viagem Medieval em Terra de Santa Maria – “Medieval Journey”
- RTÉ Reflecting the Rising
- Guinness Cork Jazz Festival
- Magical Lantern Festival
Best Festival
- OUE Skyspace LA Grand Opening Block Party
- Career in Bulgaria. Why not?
- Magical Lantern Festival
- Allerhande Kerstfestival
Best Sporting Event
- Unicredit Champions League Final 2016
- Djokovic & Friends
- VHI Womens Mini Marathon 2016
- VERVA Street Racing 2016 – National Automotive Festival
Best Trade Show
- Connections Events
- Microsoft Future Decoded 2016
- Cacao Barry World Chocolate Masters
- Innovation Expo
Best Cause Event
- Ecadem – One smile is enough to change our world
- YPO/WPO Angeleno’s WWII Victory Celebration and President’s Retreat
- 2016 Transplant Games of America: The Opening & Closing Ceremonies
- “You’ve got to pick a pocket or two”: taking on the #artfultaxdodgers for 38 Degrees
Best Fundraising Event
- Ecadem – One smile is enough to change our world
- Home in Ohio
- LE RALLYE DE MONTE CARLO in aid of Chana
- Novak Djokovic Foundation Charity Dinner
People’s Choice Event
- Allerhande Kerstfestival
- Istanbul TALKS, Inspired 2016 Conference
- “You’ve got to pick a pocket or two”: taking on the #artfultaxdodgers for 38 Degrees
- Siemens Silver Gala 25th Anniversary
Best Event Technology
- Attendify
- Boomset
- BuzzMaster
- Slido – Audience Interaction Tool
Best Interaction Technology
- Attendify Leads
- TapCrowd, an etouches company
- VHI Womens Mini Marathon Wall of Support
- Electric Ireland #StayHappy AR Experience at The National Ploughing Championships
Best New Event Technology
- Invite The Media
- Attendify Leads
- EventHalo, the free-to-use Outdoor Event Management System
- Feathr
Best Event Mobile App
- Attendify
- The Wall Street Journal Event Platform developed by Etch
- TapCrowd, an etouches company
- VHI Women’s Mini Marathon App
The winners will be announced at the awards gala in Dublin on 24 January. On 25 and 26 January, you will be able to join 2 out of 12 full-day masterclasses and experience the new 80/20 format at Eventex 2017.
The new format is a mix of masterclasses and mash sessions specifically designed to help you acquire new professional skills . At the end of each day, everyone will gather at a special session – the event’s exclusive Mash Session, to get the best insights from all masterclasses carried out throughout the day.
