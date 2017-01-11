Finnair Appoints General Manager for UK, Ireland & Benelux

Finnair has announced its new General Manager for UK, Ireland & Benelux. Based in London, Andrew Fish oversees sales and marketing teams across the region, including the strategically important gateways of London Heathrow, Manchester, Edinburgh, Dublin, Brussels and Amsterdam.

Andrew, formerly Finnair Sales Director within the same markets, joined the airline in summer 2016 and starts the role with immediate effect.

The appointment comes as the airline expands its Airbus A350 XWB service between London Heathrow and Helsinki to a daily operation from March 2017. The airline is also set to continue its Edinburgh – Helsinki service, with up to five weekly flights during the 2017 summer season, while Finnair’s Dublin – Helsinki route will have up to nine weekly flights over the peak summer period.

Andrew brings significant experience from across the industry to the role. Prior to joining Finnair he held management positions within travel specialist HRG, global data firm TRX, the UK’s largest hotel chain Premier Inn, and Bahrain’s national carrier, Gulf Air.