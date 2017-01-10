Globe Hotels Appoints Headon Representation

Globe Hotels, which was established in 2005, has announced the appointment of Headon Representation to work with the trade on their behalf.

“I have known Audrey Headon for over 20 years and I am very proud to announce this appointment today,” said Jeff Collins, Managing Director, Globe Hotels. “Audrey reflects what we are as a company, professional yet offering a friendly service, and I have no doubt that she will help to build our brand within the industry during her frequent visits to the travel agents throughout the country.”

“I am delighted to be working with Jeff,” said Audrey. “His enthusiasm, work ethic, and loyalty are what make him and his business such a success. Jeff has made many improvements to the Globe Hotels website over the past few months and I am looking forward to letting agents know about these improvements over the coming weeks.”

Globe Hotels offers hotels, apartments and villas worldwide at competitive prices, with many under direct contracts.