News

Globe Hotels Appoints Headon Representation

Globe Hotels Appoints Headon Representation

Globe Hotels, which was established in 2005, has announced  the appointment of Headon Representation to work with the trade on their behalf.

“I have known Audrey Headon for over 20 years and I am very proud to announce this appointment today,” said Jeff Collins, Managing Director, Globe Hotels. “Audrey reflects what we are as a company, professional yet offering a friendly service, and I have no doubt that she will help to build our brand within the industry during her frequent visits to the travel agents throughout the country.”

“I am delighted to be working with Jeff,” said Audrey. “His enthusiasm, work ethic, and loyalty are what make him and his business such a success. Jeff has made many improvements to the Globe Hotels website over the past few months and I am looking forward to letting agents know about these improvements over the coming weeks.”

Globe Hotels offers hotels, apartments and villas worldwide at competitive prices, with many under direct contracts.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Ireland Fans at Aviva Stadium

ITIC-A roadmap for Tourism Growth

Michael FloodJanuary 10, 2017
Read More
thai-elephants

Amazing Thailand Workshops in Dublin and Cork in February

Michael FloodJanuary 10, 2017
Read More
bookabed-adam-mcknight

Adam McKnight Joins BookaBed

Michael FloodJanuary 10, 2017
Read More
travel-trade-deals-new

Great Value Travel Trade Deals – 10th January 2016

Sarah SlatteryJanuary 10, 2017
Read More
irish-ferries-christmas-swift

Irish Ferries Rings in New Year with 25% Savings on UK Fares

Michael FloodJanuary 10, 2017
Read More
Aer Lingus Regional

2017 Flying Start with First New Route Announced at Cork Airport

Michael FloodJanuary 10, 2017
Read More
qatar-airways-b787-dreamliner

Qatar Airways Launches Biggest Travel Festival

Neil SteedmanJanuary 10, 2017
Read More
article_pioneers-festival-12-medium

Eventex 2017 – Pioneers Festival

Michael FloodJanuary 10, 2017
Read More
lanzarote

Travel Agents Report Busy Early Bookings and Enquiries

Neil SteedmanJanuary 5, 2017
Read More

Daily Archive

January 2017
MTWTFSS
« Dec  
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031 

25th Irish Travel Trade Awards

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland