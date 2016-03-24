Harmony of the Seas Beckons for Top Three Irish Harmony Queue Winners

Royal Caribbean International is celebrating a phenomenal response to its Club Royal ‘Harmony Queue’ initiative with over 3,230 agents from Ireland, Northern Ireland and the UK participating in all.

There are three very excited Irish winners who will be experiencing the brand new Harmony of the Seas on her pre-inaugural journey from Southampton on 20th May. Alice Carrick from Tour America, Kelly O’Connor from Cassidy Travel, and Tracy McLoughlin from Tour America were the top three staff in Irish agencies in the Harmony Queue, and have earned their place onboard the largest cruise ship in the world.

Royal Caribbean currently has over 380 Club Royal members in Ireland and hopes to increase membership on its Ireland Roadshow next week when Ben Bouldin, Sales Director UK & Ireland, and his team will take to the road to meet agents all over the country.

Social media played a large part in the Harmony Queue initiative and #getmeonharmony was featured in over 77,799 Facebook posts, 988,201 Twitter posts, and a whopping 6,082,605 re-tweets!

Ben Bouldin said: “We are delighted with the response from the trade in Ireland to the Harmony Queue. They really embraced it and the top agents will be rewarded with their place onboard Harmony of the Seas when we set sail in May from Southampton.”