News

Hertz Sale Now in Final Days

Hertz Sale Now in Final Days

It‘s the final days of the Hertz sale that offers up to 30% off worldwide – and get 2017 off to the perfect start with up to 25% off on Hertz car and van hire. Time is running out to save up to 25% in any one of over 100 countries, so book by Monday 23rd January to avail of this great offer.

If you are a member of Gold Plus Rewards the sale has been extended – save an additional 5% on top and get an extra three days to book.

Remember, all the low, super sale rates give you complete assurance with theft & damage cover included and no hidden fees. You can also take your pick from a wide range of cars and with the Hertz Make and Model Guarantee, you can also choose the car you want to drive from the Dream, Fun, and Prestige Collections.

So sign up to Gold today for free at hertz.ie/goldenrol to access the many benefits such as reward days and a free additional driver, experience a quicker service and earn loyalty points.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

ITTN Dec Prizewinner

Ruth Reilly Wins ITTN/Aer Lingus Prize

Michael FloodJanuary 19, 2017
Read More
CAR Website

CAR Issues Timetable for May 2017 Licence Applications

Neil SteedmanJanuary 19, 2017
Read More
Click&Go

Click&Go to Appoint New Product Development Manager

Neil SteedmanJanuary 19, 2017
Read More
Shannon Airport Matthew Thomas

Shannon Group Records Positive Growth in 2016

Neil SteedmanJanuary 19, 2017
Read More
UNWTO Logo

UNWTO Reports Sustained Growth in International Tourism Despite Challenges

Neil SteedmanJanuary 19, 2017
Read More
Travelogix TravelGuard

Travelogix to Launch Global Data Consolidation Initiative and GPS Traveller Security App at TTE 2017 

Neil SteedmanJanuary 19, 2017
Read More
Emirates Global Sale, Brisbane

Emirates Launches Global Sale and First Class Companion Fares

Neil SteedmanJanuary 17, 2017
Read More
Travel Trade Deals

Great Value Travel Trade Deals – 17th January 2017

Sarah SlatteryJanuary 17, 2017
Read More
Celebrity TAAA - Oasis Travel

Celebrity Cruises Annual Travel Agent Appreciation Awards

Michael FloodJanuary 17, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland