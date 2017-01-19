Hertz Sale Now in Final Days

It‘s the final days of the Hertz sale that offers up to 30% off worldwide – and get 2017 off to the perfect start with up to 25% off on Hertz car and van hire. Time is running out to save up to 25% in any one of over 100 countries, so book by Monday 23rd January to avail of this great offer.

If you are a member of Gold Plus Rewards the sale has been extended – save an additional 5% on top and get an extra three days to book.

Remember, all the low, super sale rates give you complete assurance with theft & damage cover included and no hidden fees. You can also take your pick from a wide range of cars and with the Hertz Make and Model Guarantee, you can also choose the car you want to drive from the Dream, Fun, and Prestige Collections.

So sign up to Gold today for free at hertz.ie/goldenrol to access the many benefits such as reward days and a free additional driver, experience a quicker service and earn loyalty points.