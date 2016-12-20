News

Hertz Wins Industry Awards, Averages 5,000 New Gold Plus Rewards Loyalty Members Per Day

In 2016 to date, Hertz has received 37 awards highlighting its outstanding service around the globe, including recognition for its Gold Plus Rewards loyalty programme, which has grown to 11.4 million members worldwide and adds an average of 5,000 new members per day.

The prestigious accolades include the distinction of Best Car Rental Company by Global Traveler in the 12th annual GT Tested Reader Survey Awards, one of the most highly-regarded awards in the industry, which asks frequent business and luxury travellers to name the best company in a variety of travel-related categories. Hertz also received the honour of Best Car Rental Company in the 2016 Irish Travel Trade Awards as voted on by travel agents throughout Ireland.

Hertz received the Women’s Choice Award for America’s Most Recommended Car Rental Services for the fifth consecutive year for multiple categories including business travel, loyalty programmes, overall customer service, and overall value. This award designation is based on a national survey that was distributed to tens of thousands of women across America who were asked to select the brands that they would highly recommend to their family and friends.

FlyerTalk, the popular online community of frequent travellers, also named Hertz Gold Plus Rewards among the travel industry’s best loyalty programmes. Hertz Gold Plus Rewards won in every group and geographic region of the Drive category. It was named the Best Rewards Programme across the Americas, Europe/Africa and Middle East/Asia/Oceania for the fifth consecutive year and also received the Outstanding Benefits recognition globally.

“Hertz is honoured to receive these prestigious awards as the best car rental company from key industry influencers in the travel space,” said Matt Jauchius, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. “These external accolades, coupled with the strong growth of Hertz Gold Plus Rewards, are a testament to the value that our rental car service provides to consumers and industry leaders alike. We are pleased to continue to help millions of business and leisure travellers get to their destinations.”

In addition to an expedited rental experience, Gold Plus Rewards members enjoy exclusive benefits that include earning points toward free rental days and bypassing the counter at more than 50 locations.

