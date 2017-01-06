News

Irish Ferries rings in the New Year with 25% savings on UK fares

Irish Ferries rings in the New Year with 25% savings on UK fares

 

News likely to appeal to those seeking to banish the January blues is the announcement from Irish Ferries of a 25% reduction for motorists on its Irish Sea sailings.

Irish Ferries rings in the New Year with 25% savings on UK fares

Irish Ferries rings in the New Year with 25% savings on UK fares

The New Year ‘bonus’ deal is valid for all cruise ferry sailings and the majority of Dublin Swift fast ferry crossings between Ireland and Britain up to December 15th next – but customers need to be quick as the offer applies to new reservations made by January 13th.

The 25% savings, which can be made during Easter, mid-term breaks and peak Summer holidays, also apply to pre-booked Club Class seats and cabins.

On the Irish Sea, Irish Ferries operates up to 16 daily crossings between Dublin and Holyhead and Rosslare and Pembroke.

The New Year ‘bonus’ deal is valid for all cruise ferry sailings and the majority of Dublin Swift fast ferry crossings between Ireland and Britain up to December 15th next – but customers need to be quick as the offer applies to new reservations made by January 13th.

The 25% savings, which can be made during Easter, mid-term breaks and peak Summer holidays, also apply to pre-booked Club Class seats and cabins.

On the Irish Sea, Irish Ferries operates up to 16 daily crossings between Dublin and Holyhead and Rosslare and Pembroke.

News likely to appeal to those seeking to banish the January blues is the announcement from Irish Ferries of a 25% reduction for motorists on its Irish Sea sailings.

The New Year ‘bonus’ deal is valid for all cruise ferry sailings and the majority of Dublin Swift fast ferry crossings between Ireland and Britain up to December 15th next – but customers need to be quick as the offer applies to new reservations made by January 13th.

The 25% savings, which can be made during Easter, mid-term breaks and peak Summer holidays, also apply to pre-booked Club Class seats and cabins.

On the Irish Sea, Irish Ferries operates up to 16 daily crossings between Dublin and Holyhead and Rosslare and Pembroke.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Aer Lingus Regional

2017 off to a Flying Start with First New Route Announced at Cork Airport

Michael FloodJanuary 6, 2017
Read More
article_pioneers-festival-12-medium

Eventex 2017-Pioneers Festival

Michael FloodJanuary 6, 2017
Read More
lanzarote

Travel Agents Report Busy Early Bookings and Enquiries

Neil SteedmanJanuary 5, 2017
Read More
happy-new-year

Welcome to 2017: New Routes and New Products

Neil SteedmanJanuary 5, 2017
Read More
freedom-travel-celbridge

ITTN Sends Best Wishes to Ciara and Yvonne of Freedom Travel

Neil SteedmanJanuary 5, 2017
Read More
travelworld

Darach Culligan is On the Move

Michael FloodJanuary 5, 2017
Read More
allianz-global-travel-insurance

Trip Cancellation and Illness Top Reasons for Irish Travel Insurance Claims

Neil SteedmanJanuary 5, 2017
Read More
Travel Trade Deals, Irish Travel Trade News, Sarah Slattery

Travel Trade Deals – 3rd January 2017

Sarah SlatteryJanuary 5, 2017
Read More
u-by-uniworld-river-baroness

New U By Uniworld Brand for Youthful Adventure Seekers

Neil SteedmanJanuary 5, 2017
Read More

Daily Archive

January 2017
MTWTFSS
« Dec  
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031 

25th Irish Travel Trade Awards

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland