ITTN Travel Agency of the Year Awards

Four travel agencies will be declared regional winners in October and one of them will be proclaimed 2016 ITTN Travel Agency of the Year at the 25th Silver Jubilee Irish Travel Trade Awards on Friday 25th November 2016.

The first two national winners have both come from Cork – J Barter Travel Group in 2015 and Lee Travel in 2014. George Barter said: “We were delighted to be awarded the ‘2015 ITTN Travel Agency of the Year’. Coming, as it did, in our 150th Anniversary it was a really special accolade. This was due entirely to the hard work and commitment of each of our wonderful team, and so many loyal clients who return year after year to keep us busy.”

So which agency will be the 2016 ITTN Travel Agency of the Year?

The sponsors of the 2016 Silver Jubilee Irish Travel Trade Awards will be invited to nominate two travel agencies in each province, based on their knowledge of the agencies’ day-to-day workings, and these agencies will be invited to submit a brief statement about their business.

These submissions will then be assessed by a judging panel convened by an independent, non-voting Chairman, Stephen Murray, Grant Thornton. Each judge will nominate their first, second and third choices in each province, and Stephen Murray will ascertain which agency in each province receives the highest combined rating. A similar process will then be undertaken with the four province winners to determine the overall national winner.

The four regional winners will be announced on Thursday 1st October 2016 and two representatives from each agency will be invited guests of ITTN at the Irish Travel Trade Awards, when the overall national winner will be revealed.