News

Las Vegas Announces Record Breaking 2016 Visitor Numbers

Las Vegas Announces Record Breaking 2016 Visitor Numbers

For the third consecutive year, Las Vegas continued historic visitation growth, setting a new all-time record. The ‘Entertainment Capital of the World’ welcomed 42.9 million visitors in 2016, surpassing 2015’s record-setting 42.3 million. In 2017, the Las Vegas CVA is projecting another record, surpassing 43 million visitors for the first time.

“Las Vegas continues to see increased interest in the destination, and we are excited to announce that once again we are celebrating record visitation,” said Rossi Ralenkotter, President and Chief Executive, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. “Together with our resort partners, we look forward to aggressively marketing the destination around the world to continue attracting more visitors and break the record again this year.”

In addition to hosting millions of leisure travellers, Las Vegas celebrated record-breaking convention visitation in 2016. The destination welcomed more than 6.3 million business travellers during the year, contributing to the overall increase in visitor traffic.

The destination continues to enjoy industry-leading occupancy rates with an extremely large base of nearly 150,000 available rooms.

Tourism generates nearly US$52 billion annually in Southern Nevada and the Las Vegas valley. The industry supports nearly 370,000 local jobs, representing more than 40% of employment within Clark County.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

orrs-travel-1

Orr’s Travel Holds Travel Show in Holywood

Neil SteedmanJanuary 11, 2017
Read More
finnair-a350-xwb

Finnair Appoints General Manager for UK, Ireland & Benelux

Neil SteedmanJanuary 11, 2017
Read More
Shannon Airport

Aer Lingus Announces Earlier Shannon – London Heathrow Service

Neil SteedmanJanuary 11, 2017
Read More
belinda-vazquez

Falcon Holidays Has New Head of Ireland

Michael FloodJanuary 10, 2017
Read More
Silverseas Silver Shadow

Silversea Tempts Agents with Chocolate Bars in Silver Ticket Incentive

Michael FloodJanuary 10, 2017
Read More
thai-elephants

Amazing Thailand Workshops in Dublin and Cork in February

Michael FloodJanuary 10, 2017
Read More
bookabed-adam-mcknight

Adam McKnight Joins BookaBed

Michael FloodJanuary 10, 2017
Read More
Audrey Headon Featured Image

Globe Hotels Appoints Headon Representation

Michael FloodJanuary 10, 2017
Read More
travel-trade-deals-new

Great Value Travel Trade Deals – 10th January 2016

Sarah SlatteryJanuary 10, 2017
Read More

Daily Archive

January 2017
MTWTFSS
« Dec  
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031 

25th Irish Travel Trade Awards

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland