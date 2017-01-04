All Leisure Holidays Ceases Trading, G Adventures Acquires Travelsphere and Just You

UK-based cruise company All Leisure Holidays has ceased trading with immediate effect and has called in Grant Thornton as administrators. G Adventures (UK) has taken over the group’s tour operator brands Travelsphere and Just You. Fred Olsen Cruise Lines is offering Voyages of Discovery and Swan Hellenic guests affected by the cancelled cruises a 25% discount off cruise-only prices from today until 31st January.

All Leisure’s other cruise brand, Hebridean Island Cruises, was sold to a consortium of trade buyers before Christmas. Tour operator Discover Egypt was sold in 2015, while the cruise ship Hebridean Princess was sold in 2016.

The Civil Aviation Authority is ensuring that All Leisure Holidays’ 400 holidaymakers currently abroad will be repatriated at no extra cost under the terms of the UK’s ATOL protection scheme. The majority will be able to return using airline tickets included as part of their booking.

ABTA said that 13,000 All Leisure Holidays customers were due to travel on future departures. These have now been cancelled and a full refund will be given.