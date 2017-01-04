News

New U By Uniworld Brand for Youthful Adventure Seekers

Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection’s newest addition, U By Uniworld, is set to launch sales in March 2017 and begin sailings in early 2018. U By Uniworld will offer immersive, authentic and adventurous experiences for the next generation of river cruisers along the Instagram- and Snapchat-worthy rivers of Europe and great cities such as Amsterdam, Paris and Budapest.

“U By Uniworld will deliver the same superb quality of authenticity and personalisation that the Uniworld brand is celebrated for, while offering a new way for exploratory, younger travellers to experience the pulse of Europe,” said Ellen Bettridge, President and Chief Executive, Uniworld. “We are targeting an active traveller between the ages of 18 and 40, with everything from the décor, dining and cocktail service to the land activities thoughtfully curated to appeal to, and meet the needs of, this audience.”

Two of Uniworld’s existing ships – the River Baroness and the River Ambassador – will undergo extensive renovations and design changes that will tailor the ships to be completely dedicated to the U By Uniworld experiences from early 2018. The ships will feature a contemporary look and feel in all public areas and open spaces and offer communal tables for dining, with a new culinary programme, creative mixologists and international DJs onboard.

U By Uniworld will feature immersive, experiential itineraries, focusing on longer stays in destinations to connect explorers to local experiences and vibrant nightlife scenes. Fun-seeking travellers will also have the opportunity to meet locals, discover restaurants and bars in each city, and enjoy independent discovery and adventurous excursions.

“U By Uniworld is poised to define the river exploring experience for an entirely new demographic,” said Brett Tollman, Chief Executive, The Travel Corporation. “Uniworld being an integral member of TTC’s family of brands gives us a great advantage, as we have been able tap into the worldwide expertise of our leading youth brands Contiki and Busabout, in order to fully realise this expansion of the Uniworld brand.”

Additionally, Uniworld is announcing a social media campaign, #AllAboutU, in order to collate personalised suggestions and requests for all aspects of the U By Uniworld experience, from the itineraries’ adventures and other content to the amenities, dining, music and much more. All are encouraged to participate by using the #AllAboutU hashtag on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

The all-new U By Uniworld brochure, website and other information will be released and bookable early in 2017.

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

25th Irish Travel Trade Awards

