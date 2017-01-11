News

Orr’s Travel Holds Travel Show in Holywood

Orr’s Travel Holds Travel Show in Holywood

The Culloden Estate & Spa in Holywood was the venue for Orr’s Travel’s first travel show of the year on Saturday 7th January along with Celebrity Cruises, G Adventures, and Tailor Made Holidays for Southern Africa.

orrs-travel-3

Joyce McCullough, Manager, told Irish Travel Trade News: “We hold this travel show every year – and another at Stormont at the end of January – and they are very important for generating bookings. About 200 people attended the Culloden show. Overall, bookings are going well and we have had a busy start to the year. Cruising, and particularly river cruising, are the fastest growing sectors and, in terms of destinations, in addition to Spain and Portugal it is Croatia that is proving popular this year.”

orrs-travel-2

John Grehan, G Adventures, added: “This was our first event of the year and there was great interest in polar region cruises and in Cuba.”

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

finnair-a350-xwb

Finnair Appoints General Manager for UK, Ireland & Benelux

Neil SteedmanJanuary 11, 2017
Read More
Shannon Airport

Aer Lingus Announces Earlier Shannon – London Heathrow Service

Neil SteedmanJanuary 11, 2017
Read More
belinda-vazquez

Falcon Holidays Has New Head of Ireland

Michael FloodJanuary 10, 2017
Read More
Silverseas Silver Shadow

Silversea Tempts Agents with Chocolate Bars in Silver Ticket Incentive

Michael FloodJanuary 10, 2017
Read More
thai-elephants

Amazing Thailand Workshops in Dublin and Cork in February

Michael FloodJanuary 10, 2017
Read More
bookabed-adam-mcknight

Adam McKnight Joins BookaBed

Michael FloodJanuary 10, 2017
Read More
Audrey Headon Featured Image

Globe Hotels Appoints Headon Representation

Michael FloodJanuary 10, 2017
Read More
travel-trade-deals-new

Great Value Travel Trade Deals – 10th January 2016

Sarah SlatteryJanuary 10, 2017
Read More
irish-ferries-christmas-swift

Irish Ferries Rings in New Year with 25% Savings on UK Fares

Michael FloodJanuary 10, 2017
Read More

Daily Archive

January 2017
MTWTFSS
« Dec  
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031 

25th Irish Travel Trade Awards

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland