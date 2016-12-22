News

Qatar Airways Launches Apple Pay and New Onboard Amenities

Qatar Airways Launches Apple Pay and New Onboard Amenities

Qatar Airways, which will commence daily Dublin-Doha Dreamliner flights on 12th June 2017, has launched its latest payment feature, Apple Pay, and introduced new premium class amenity kits and children’s toys, activity kits and lunch boxes.

Qatar becomes the first Gulf carrier to offer the ‘mobile wallet’ solution across all 12 countries using Apple Pay. Available on any iOS compatible device, Apple Pay allows travellers to conveniently and securely book their next journey on Qatar Airways across the airline’s global network with the touch of a finger. Using passcode or fingerprint technology, Apple Pay links directly to the subscribers’ nominated debit or credit card.

Qatar Airways has rolled out innovative features to its mobile functionality over the course of 2016, including offering up to 12 languages in mobile web sites. All phases of the journey have been improved on the mobile platform, including search and purchase – now with even greater online payment options, including using mileage from the member’s Privilege Club accounts, to managing bookings, including changing flights and purchasing extra baggage.

Recent improvements include push notifications advising passengers of online check in availability, the opening of boarding, and even a gate change notification for Doha flight departures. Passengers checking in baggage will now receive push notifications advising them of the checked baggage tag numbers, the time of baggage arriving at the carousel in Doha, and the carousel number for arrivals at Doha and many other airports. ‘My Trips’ provides passengers with a convenient means of seeing journey details such as a timeline view, gate information, boarding time, bag tag information and an interactive virtual tour of the aircraft.

New Premium Amenity Kits

Qatar Airways has partnered with BRICS in an exclusive three-year term to provide First Class and Business Class travellers with the finest keepsake amenity kits. These feature products from Italy’s Castello Monte Vibiano Vecchio, the environmentally friendly olive oil company, including lip balm, hydrating facial mist and City Cream anti-ageing moisturiser in Business Class, with the added Night recovery cream for First Class kits.

The amenity kits come in four colours: black, grey, burgundy and white.

Toys, Activity Kits and Lunch Boxes

In partnership with Hasbro, Qatar has updated its range of toys, children’s activity kits and in-flight lunch boxes. Infant toys Elefun and Mr Potato Head are joined onboard by Clue Junior, Guess Who, Monopoly Here and Now World Edition, as well as The Game of Life for older children.

The airline’s specially prepared children’s meals feature new Pictureka or Monopoly designed lunch boxes that children can take home and use, and a range of different activity kits are provided on flights, including a new glow-in-the-dark Clue Junior entertainment pack on overnight flights.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

Etihad Over Abu Dhabi

Etihad to make management changes

Michael FloodDecember 22, 2016
Read More
Royal Caribbean eNews Story 3

Royal Caribbean Unveils Family Wave Promotion

Michael FloodDecember 22, 2016
Read More
Aer Lingus Regional

Aer Lingus Regional Records 19% Increase in Christmas Passenger Numbers

Michael FloodDecember 22, 2016
Read More
REPRO FREE 16/12/2016, New York – Ireland has scooped a major travel award in New York – for the third year in a row. Ireland was named “best destination: Europe” at the annual Travel Weekly annual Readers Choice Awards – beating off tough competition from England, France, Italy, Germany and Spain. Travel Weekly is the leading weekly newspaper for American travel agents and travel professionals and some 12,000 of its readers voted in the various categories earlier this year. Now in their 14th year, the Readers Choice Awards represent the “best of the best in travel” according to Travel Weekly. PIC SHOWS: Ireland was named “best destination: Europe” at the annual Travel Weekly annual Readers Choice Awards. Pic – Tourism Ireland (no repro fee) Further press info – Sinéad Grace, Tourism Ireland 087 685 9027

Ireland Scoops ‘Best Destination: Europe’ Award in New York

Michael FloodDecember 22, 2016
Read More
Ireland Fans at Aviva Stadium

Fáilte Ireland Appoints New Chief Executive

Michael FloodDecember 22, 2016
Read More
eventex

Eventex 2017 Finalists for the 7th Global Event Awards Now Announced

Michael FloodDecember 22, 2016
Read More
ittn-team-at-2016-awards

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from Your ITTN Team

Neil SteedmanDecember 22, 2016
Read More
hertz-car-at-clayton-hotel

Hertz Wins Industry Awards, Averages 5,000 New Gold Plus Rewards Loyalty Members Per Day

Neil SteedmanDecember 20, 2016
Read More
1-img_1910

That Was 2016 – Cormac Meehan, ITAA President

Michael FloodDecember 20, 2016
Read More

Daily Archive

December 2016
MTWTFSS
« Nov  
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 

25th Irish Travel Trade Awards

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland