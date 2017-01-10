Qatar Airways Launches Biggest Travel Festival

Qatar Airways’ Travel Festival has been significantly enhanced for 2017, inviting customers from Ireland to take advantage of deals across the airline’s global network in Business Class and Economy Class, along with special companion fares, discounts on group bookings and special offers for those travelling with children, and on sale between 9th and 16th January 2017.

The Qatar Airways Travel Festival online Treasure Hunt will also again offer Qatar Airways’ millions of social media followers the opportunity of searching for a zero fare Golden Ticket to one of the airline’s global destinations, with clues being released via the airline’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages throughout the sale period.

Offers available throughout the Travel Festival are for a travel period between 12th June and 15th December 2017 to more than 150 destinations worldwide, including the Middle East, East Asia, Asia Pacific, and Africa. Passengers can explore the Seychelles from €589, Sydney from €849, or Auckland from €879.

For the first time, Qatar Airways has partnered with Visa, providing eligible cardholders with discounts of up to 15% extra on flight bookings. Travellers can also take advantage of the airline’s partnership with AccorHotels, receiving a 10% discount when booking accommodation via the airline’s website, as well as additional benefits on flight and hotel packages when booking with partner Expedia.

Dr Hugh Dunleavy, Chief Commercial Officer, said: “The Qatar Airways Travel Festival has fast become an exciting global event that offers great value and encourages our travellers to keep exploring; and I am thrilled to be able to bring it back for its third installment. The New Year is the perfect time to start thinking about travel plans for the year ahead and the Travel Festival allows travellers to take advantage of a number of fantastic deals and promotions across our entire network at exceptional prices.

“Our guests also have the opportunity to enjoy free upgrades to our Business Class or can benefit from further discounts on group bookings – our Travel Festival is designed to encourage our valued guests to go places together and create memories with those who they cherish the most.”