Royal Caribbean Unveils Family Wave Promotion

Royal Caribbean International has unveiled details of its Wave promotion for 2017. Targeted at the savvy holidaymaker, the promotion is designed to give Irish consumers the chance to enjoy unbeatable savings, drive demand within the ‘new to cruise’ family market, and remind experienced cruisers of the unbeatable experiences available onboard a Royal Caribbean holiday.

The offer includes all-inclusive fares, half-off the cost of a child’s fare, and deluxe beverage packages. It is applicable to new bookings made between 21st December and 6th March 2017 on selected European sailings of six nights or more departing between 1st April and 31st October 2017:

Buy one all-inclusive cruise fare, get one half price – this is a 50% saving on the cruise fare of the second guest booked into the same stateroom

– all third and fourth guests booked into the same stateroom can also enjoy a 50% per person cruise fare saving Royal Caribbean’s best ever all-inclusive drinks offer – all-inclusive for the first and second guest includes the Deluxe Beverage Package (enjoy any beverage up to the value of US$12 including all cocktails, spirits, liqueurs, wines, beer and soft drinks) for adults or the Classic Soda Package for persons under the applicable drinking age

In alignment with the promotion, Royal Caribbean has revealed the most popular destinations, ports and itineraries of 2016 and 2017. Based on analysis of booking data, the following destinations are the top ranked extraordinary experiences that customers have enjoyed this year and are looking forward to in 2017: