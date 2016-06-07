St John’s, Newfoundland: a Great Weekend Break from Dublin!

Paula Glynn, Grogan Travel, perfectly summed up for everyone this weekend’s four-day fun fam trip with Sunway and WestJet to St John’s in Newfoundland with: “I’ve had a ball!”
Discovering that St John’s is just a short 4.5-hour flight from Dublin and makes a great long weekend break (or stopover on the way to Toronto) were (above): Barry Hammond, Sunway; Siobhan Brannigan, Centre Travel, Dundalk; Donna Friel, Liberty Travel, Letterkenny; Jill Sheeran, Best4Travel (homeworker); Yvonne O’Donohoe, O’Donohoe Travel, Gorey; Paula Glynn, Grogan Travel, Tuam; Carmel Hayes, Strand Travel, Waterford; Joanne Keogh, Top Class Travel, Carlow; and Eileen Penrose, WestJet.
Hosting them were Jeannette Yetman, Destination St John’s; Andrew McCarthy, McCarthy Party Tours & Convention Services; Rodney Walsh, Newfoundland & Labrador Tourism; and Andrew Hiscock, Eastern Newfoundland DMO.
See www.facebook.com/IrishTravelTradeNews/ for ITTN’s daily reports and lots more photos!
eileen penrose
June 7, 2016 at 10:37 am
There is something special about St. John’s. It’s not just the scenery or the great restaurants and pubs, it’s the people and their outlook in life, which brings out the best in you! We all met as strangers and came home friends, and it doesn’t get any better than that!