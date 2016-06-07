News

St John’s, Newfoundland: a Great Weekend Break from Dublin!

St John’s, Newfoundland: a Great Weekend Break from Dublin!

Paula Glynn, Grogan Travel, perfectly summed up for everyone this weekend’s four-day fun fam trip with Sunway and WestJet to St John’s in Newfoundland with: “I’ve had a ball!”

“Jelly bean” houses in St John’s, Newfoundland, got their bright, varied colours because boat paint was the cheapest available to the owner fishermen.

‘Jelly bean’ houses in St John’s, Newfoundland, got their bright, varied colours because boat paint was the cheapest available to the owner fishermen.

Discovering that St John’s is just a short 4.5-hour flight from Dublin and makes a great long weekend break (or stopover on the way to Toronto) were (above): Barry Hammond, Sunway; Siobhan Brannigan, Centre Travel, Dundalk; Donna Friel, Liberty Travel, Letterkenny; Jill Sheeran, Best4Travel (homeworker); Yvonne O’Donohoe, O’Donohoe Travel, Gorey; Paula Glynn, Grogan Travel, Tuam; Carmel Hayes, Strand Travel, Waterford; Joanne Keogh, Top Class Travel, Carlow; and Eileen Penrose, WestJet.

Hosting them were Jeannette Yetman, Destination St John’s; Andrew McCarthy, McCarthy Party Tours & Convention Services; Rodney Walsh, Newfoundland & Labrador Tourism; and Andrew Hiscock, Eastern Newfoundland DMO.

Barry Hammond, Sunway, err… admires a big (but rusty and unswingable) canon at the Cape Spear fortifications in Newfoundland

Barry Hammond, Sunway, err… admires a big (but rusty and unswingable) canon at the Cape Spear fortifications in Newfoundland

See www.facebook.com/IrishTravelTradeNews/ for ITTN’s daily reports and lots more photos!

Related Items
View Comments (1)

1 Comment

  1. eileen penrose

    June 7, 2016 at 10:37 am

    There is something special about St. John’s. It’s not just the scenery or the great restaurants and pubs, it’s the people and their outlook in life, which brings out the best in you! We all met as strangers and came home friends, and it doesn’t get any better than that!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

irish-ferries-christmas-swift

Irish Ferries Rings in New Year with 25% Savings on UK Fares

Michael FloodJanuary 6, 2017
Read More
Aer Lingus Regional

2017 Flying Start with First New Route Announced at Cork Airport

Michael FloodJanuary 6, 2017
Read More
article_pioneers-festival-12-medium

Eventex 2017 – Pioneers Festival

Michael FloodJanuary 6, 2017
Read More
lanzarote

Travel Agents Report Busy Early Bookings and Enquiries

Neil SteedmanJanuary 5, 2017
Read More
happy-new-year

Welcome to 2017: New Routes and New Products

Neil SteedmanJanuary 5, 2017
Read More
freedom-travel-celbridge

ITTN Sends Best Wishes to Ciara and Yvonne of Freedom Travel

Neil SteedmanJanuary 5, 2017
Read More
travelworld

Darach Culligan is On the Move

Michael FloodJanuary 5, 2017
Read More
allianz-global-travel-insurance

Trip Cancellation and Illness Top Reasons for Irish Travel Insurance Claims

Neil SteedmanJanuary 5, 2017
Read More
Travel Trade Deals, Irish Travel Trade News, Sarah Slattery

Travel Trade Deals – 3rd January 2017

Sarah SlatteryJanuary 5, 2017
Read More

Daily Archive

January 2017
MTWTFSS
« Dec  
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031 

25th Irish Travel Trade Awards

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland