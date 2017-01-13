SuperBreak Launches Free Deals Campaign with Iceland Incentive

SuperBreak has launched a new marketing campaign for agents to promote with a range of free added-value offers, and the opportunity to win a three-night short break to Iceland for two. A great hook for agents to offer potential customers looking for a short break in a wide range of destinations, offers include a free Thames sightseeing cruise, free hotel nights and free cream teas.

Above, Wendy Cameron, Business Development Manager, SuperBreak (centre) launches the campaign with with Laura Burns and Eilish Walsh, Cavan Travel.

Available for bookings between now and 31st March, the free offers are:

– Free Thames River Rover hop-on, hop-off sightseeing cruise with all two-night London bookings worth €22pp.

– Free cream tea with selected two-night dinner deals at various UK Hallmark Hotels.

– Free nights at hundreds of overseas hotel available on hotel only plus flight, Eurostar and Ferry inclusive breaks.

To incentivise agents to drive short-break sales using the new added-value offers, SuperBreak is giving an agent the chance to win a three-night short break to Iceland between 23rd January and 28th February. The prize includes return flights, three night’s b&b accommodation and a Northern Lights tour for two people. Depending on the marketing mechanic or booking type, agents will receive a number of entries to the prize draw – the more entries the more chance of winning.

– Every direct mail, e-shot, window display or social media pot will receive five entries

– Every overseas flight, Eurostar or mini-cruise inclusive booking will receive three entries

– Every UK booking will receive one entry

Agents simply need to email booking references, photos and screenshots to sales@superbreak.com with full agency name. The prize draw will take place on Wednesday 1st March and announced live on the operator’s Facebook page.