Amazing Thailand workshops in Dublin and Cork

Thailand Tourism are bringing together some of their finest hotels, airlines, destination management companies and tour operators for unmissable evenings in Dublin and Cork. These entertaining nights will include ‘workshop style’ speed dating, with tasty Thai food, chilled beer, wine and soft drinks, plus relaxing Thai massages and a free prize draw to win a Fam trip to Thailand.

Places are limited! To register your interest email: marketing@tourismthailand.co.uk

The events will commence at 6pm.

