Great Value Travel Trade Deals – 20th December 2016

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Trade Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bed banks, and the latest cruise deals.

SuperBreak is offering a two-night stay in the Holiday Inn Express London on a B&B basis and a visit to the Harry Potter Studio Tour from €124.50 per person, based on two sharing, departing 18th February. Add on flights from your chosen airport.

BookaBed has exclusive rates to Majorca for July 2017. Highlights include: BH Mallorca from €53 and Deya Apartments from €62 based on two sharing self-catering; Alcudia Beach from €56, based on two adults and two children sharing on an all-inclusive basis.

Emirates’ four day seat sale includes Dubai from €409, Shanghai from €519 and Melbourne from €949. Book by 22nd December for selected departures up to 15th October 2017.

Sunway is offering exclusive Norwegian Cruise Line deals. Highlights include an Italy and Greek Isles cruise onboard Norwegian Star from €1,090 on 28th May and a Northern Europe and Russia cruise onboard Norwegian Getaway from €1,490 on 29th June. Prices include flights from Dublin and a free ultimate drinks package.

Crystal Holidays is offering seven nights in a 2-star guesthouse B&B in Soll, Austria, from €299 on 7th January. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage, departing from Cork.

Falcon Holidays’ May offers include Tenerife: Laguna Park 2 from €379; Portugal: Terrace Club from €379; and Zakynthos: Katerina Palace from €399. Prices include flights, transfers and checked baggage for seven nights.

Sunway is offering the Club Med Opio en Provence resort from €3,335 on 24th June, based on two adults and two children sharing (under 6). Price includes flights, transfers, checked baggage and accommodation on a premium all-inclusive basis.

Royal Caribbean International is offering a seven-night Valentine’s weekend, Western Caribbean cruise onboard Independence of the Seas, from €1,499 on 12th February. Price includes flights from Dublin.

Thomson Cruises is offering a seven-night Island Explorer cruise from €859 on 3rd February. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Celebrity Cruises is offering a 10-night Spain and Canary Islands cruise onboard Celebrity Eclipse from €1,929 on 18th October. Price includes flights, balcony stateroom, drinks package and flights from Dublin.