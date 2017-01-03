Travel Trade Deals – 3rd January 2017

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Trade Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bedbanks, and the latest cruise deals.

Aer Lingus’ January sale offers up to 50% off summer flights to Europe, and one way flights to the USA from €249. Travel from 1st April – 31st October, book by 16th January.

Bookabed is offering exclusive rates to Malta. Highlights include 3* St Georges Park apartments from €10, 4* Victoria from €25 BB and 5* Palace Hotel from €41, BB. Prices are per person per night, based on 2 sharing travelling in May.

Topflight’s January sale includes Andorra, Aparthotel Olimpiades, from €369 on the 8th of January and Lake Garda, Bella Italia bungalows from €388 on the 6th of May. Prices include flights, transfers and checked baggage for seven nights, based on maximum occupancy.

Crystal Holidays is offering late deals to Andorra from €249 based on four sharing and Austria €259 based on 2 sharing. Price includes flights, transfers and baggage, for seven nights.

Falcon Holidays’ May sale includes Bulgaria from €389, Rhodes from €399, Zakynthos, Kos, Algarve, Costa Dorada and Lanzarote from €419. Prices include flights, transfers and checked baggage, based on 2 sharing for seven nights.

Falcon Holidays’ family offers include Gran Canaria, Revoli Playa apartments departing the 29th of June. Prices for 2 adults and 1 child from €1,579 and 2 adults and 2 children from €2,089 include flights, transfers and baggage for seven nights.

Sunway’s May sale includes Menorca from €394, Majorca, Lanzarote, Algarve and from €399. Prices includes flights, transfers, checked baggage for seven nights.

Royal Caribbean Cruises is offering a seven night France and Spain cruise on Freedom of the Seas, departing 19th of August. Price including flights from Dublin and cruise on an all-inclusive basis is €1,229. Deposit €30 secures booking.

Thomson Cruises is offering a seven night Colourful Coasts cruise from €739 on the 24th of February. Price includes flights, transfers, checked baggage and inside cabin on deck 6/8.

Celebrity Cruises is offering a fourteen day Scandinavia and Russia cruise on Celebrity Eclipse from €2,739 on the 4th of June. Price includes flights from Dublin, transfers, taxes, a free drinks package and upgrade to a balcony stateroom.

Insight Vacations’ nine day Spain and Portugal tour has been reduced to €1,553 on the 1st of April. Visit Madrid, Toledo, Granada, Seville, Lisbon, Salamanca and Madrid. Price includes excursions at each destination and dining experiences.

Classic Resorts is offering seven nights, all-inclusive in the 5* Dreams La Romana, Dominican Republic from €1,479 for travel from the 1st of May to the 29th of June. Book by 31st January.