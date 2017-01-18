Travelogix to Launch Global Data Consolidation Initiative and GPS Traveller Security App at TTE 2017

Travelogix, specialists in dedicated data management and reporting solutions for corporate travel, will be exhibiting at Travel Technology Europe 2017 in February to launch a new product, ConsoliData, and TravelGuard, the company’s latest application that will see Travelogix expand into the traveller security sector.

The ConsoliData programme aggregates data from multiple TMCs to provide multi-regional corporations with a global view of data via the Analytix platform. The solution removes the need for these corporations to centralise their travel programme with a single global TMC and so retain the high levels of service and local knowledge they enjoy from each regional TMC.

Chris Lewis, Founder and Chief Executive, Travelogix, said: “In recent years independent TMCs have been under pressure from multinational clients who are demanding centralisation of their travel programme with a global TMC due to cost saving goals and a desire to standardise service on a global scale. Travelogix research has indicated that independent TMCs are losing regional elements of global travel programmes and despite having partner agencies in other regions often shy away from the opportunity to jointly bid for global contracts or fail in their bids due to what appears as a lack of global synergy in the supply chain.

“ConsoliData broadens the options for those multinational corporations who are considering centralisation of their travel programme and provides independent TMCs with the opportunity to jointly bid for global business as a network of regional agencies who may already be managing or want to manage the regional portion of a global contract.”

Tahir Zia, Business Development Manager, added: “ConsoliData has the potential to change how multinational corporations think about globalisation by allowing them to maintain the service and relationships already in place with regional TMCs while avoiding the unnecessary upheaval of global migration to a single supplier.

“ The solution will provide Travel Managers with a global or regional view of their data in any currency via Analytix in order to monitor and manage global or regional spend, trends and booker behaviour.”

TravelGuard

Meanwhile, TravelGuard is a mobile-based personal tracking, warning and communication solution that addresses the growing necessity to protect, engage and communicate with employees who are traveling while on business.

The TravelGuard app uses GPS tracking and communication technology to provide real-time warnings and information about disasters and other threats to travellers. The app also includes advanced emergency signalling capability and runs on iOS and Android devices.

The web-based interface simultaneously provides travel and security managers with real-time city or street level traveller locations, risk analysis information, security alerts and the necessary tools to communicate directly with affected travellers.

Tahir Zia said: “The launch of TravelGuard is a result of a year-long project and joint venture with our partners at Global Warning System in Sweden. Our expertise in travel and travel data combined with their proficiency in mobile security applications has enabled us to deliver a feature rich yet simple to use and technically advanced traveller security application. The two variants of the product, TravelGuard Go and TravelGuard Pro, will see us supply a lighter solution for the more cost conscious TMC or Travel Manager while providing enterprise level solutions to those who require enhanced functionality. Both versions of the system will help fulfil every corporation’s duty of care objectives and responsibilities.”

Chris Lewis added: “Our ability to seamlessly combine pre-trip travel data with real time GPS data means that users can determine not only who may be affected by security alerts before they travel but swiftly identify, locate and communicate with travellers who are caught up in an incident and require assistance via a selection of integrated communication channels.”