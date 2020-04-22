Amazing Thailand to Introduce New Safety and Health Administration Certification

Amazing Thailand, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), in collaboration with the public and private sector partners, is introducing an ‘Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration: SHA’ certification aimed at elevating the country’s tourism industry standards and developing confidence among international and domestic tourists. The plan aims to help accelerate recovery in Thailand’s travel and tourism industry.

The project is part of TAT’s efforts to mitigate the impacts of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) crisis and accelerate recovery in the travel and tourism sector. The Amazing Thailand SHA certification is to prepare Thai tourism operators to be ready for the return of tourism post Covid-19.

Chiravadee Khunsub, Director of TAT London, told ITTN: “We understand that travellers will be more aware of their health and concerned with cleanliness after the pandemic, which is why TAT is collaborating with the Ministry of Public Health and various tourism associations to ensure a clear set of criteria and guidelines to ensure consistent delivery of reliable services when Thailand is open for business again. When we are able to open our doors to visitors, reassuring them that their best interests are our top priority will be an important message. The health and welfare of those who work in Thailand’s tourism sector is paramount too, we have to safeguard them as they return to work.

“We welcomed over a million British and Irish visitors last year and we want future travellers to experience Thailand with peace of mind so they can enjoy the holiday they have been longing for. It is also important for agents to feel assured that Thailand is a safe destination to send their customers. Tourism is a key pillar of Thailand’s economy, it generates a large number of sales and revenue for our operators and agents and travel also plays an important part in consumers’ mental wellbeing and happiness, which is why we will do what we can to facilitate holidays to Thailand again.”

TAT is currently working on details of the Amazing Thailand SHA certification together with the Ministry of Public Health, Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau, Board of Trade of Thailand, Federation of Thai Spa and Wellness Association, Thai Retailers Association, Thai Hotels Association, Association of Domestic Travel, Thai Amusement and Leisure Park Association, Thai Restaurant Association, Thai Spa Association, Thai Boats Association, and Event Management Association.

Works in the process include establishing the SHA criteria, introducing the committee, preparing the application and selection process, and planning marketing and publicity for the SHA-certified tourism establishments and services.

The evaluation methods and methodology of assessment for tourism establishments and services to be certified with the Amazing Thailand SHA certification will cover five key areas:

Tourism establishments and services must strictly follow the Covid-19 control guidelines by the Department of Disease Control, Ministry of Public Health. The safety of attractions and facilities with development plans or operating procedures that focus on ensuring tourist safety while maintaining local culture and promoting interaction between local communities and tourists. Hygiene and sanitation in tourism establishments and services, such as homestays, lodges, souvenir shops and restaurants. Convenience, cleanliness, and safety of linkages between communities and attractions, as well as the safety and health standards of transportation, including private cars, public buses, and airlines. The confidence in tourism personnel in tourism establishments, including tourist safety and security protocol.

The Amazing Thailand SHA project is a part of TAT’s realigned strategy amid the Covid-19 crisis.