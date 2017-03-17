140+ Exhibitors at Irish Travel Industry Trade Show in RDS

The official trade show of the Irish Travel Agents Association, the Irish Travel Industry Trade Show, will take place next Wednesday 22nd March in RDS Hall 3, Dublin 4. Now in its third year, the show will feature over 140 exhibitors, spot prizes throughout the day and a fun-filled evening of food and entertainment. The show is free to register for all Irish travel professionals.

There are 37 new exhibitors and this year’s exhibitors include Qatar Airways, Unique Japan Tours, Uniworld Boutique River Cruises and G Adventures, as well as a huge contingent from Spain and Portugal – Ireland’s top holiday destinations.

Aer Lingus, Bradley International Airport, and the Connecticut Office of Tourism are the sponsors of this year’s American-style BBQ that will take place in the RDS Concert Hall and Library. This promises to be a great evening for guests with a live band, DJ and fun activities where travel professionals can win a variety of spot prizes, including the top prize of Aer Lingus flights to Hartford Connecticut with hotel accommodation.

The Spanish Tourist Office and Paradores will host a luncheon for invited guests from 12.30pm. At 2.00pm ITAA President Cormac Meehan will officially open the show. There will be a pre-dinner drinks reception in the Portuguese Village at 6.15pm before the trade show closes at 7.00pm and the BBQ begins.

Cormac Meehan said: “We are really looking forward the third annual Irish Travel Industry Trade Show. This year’s show is bigger and better, with the largest number of exhibitors, plenty of prizes and an evening of fun entertainment. Most importantly, this show offers members of the trade an unrivalled opportunity to up-skill and network with their fellow professionals.”

Registration to attend the Irish Travel Industry Trade Show is free. To register your attendance and to find out more information visit: www.irishtravelindustrytradeshow.com

Schedule for Wednesday 22nd March

11.00am: Travelsavers and Worldchoice management meetings

12.30pm: Spanish Tourist Office and Paradores sponsored lunch for invited guests

2.00pm: Official opening

6.15pm: Pre-dinner drinks in the Portuguese Village

7.00pm: BBQ and entertainment sponsored by Aer Lingus, Bradley International Airport, and Connecticut Office of Tourism