2018 Sailings Are On Sale Now

Our 2018 sailings are on sale now, featuring new itineraries from the UK, a brand new Oasis Class ship, and all the incredible ships and destinations that make Royal Caribbean holidays so extraordinary.

Plus, your customers can enjoy 30% off selected new 2018 sailings and up to $400 to spend onboard when they book by 1st May 2017. That means they can indulge in some onboard treats, including delectable speciality dining, relaxing spa treatments, luxury shopping at the onboard boutiques, or even an adventure-packed shore excursion at one of the incredible destinations they will be visiting.

