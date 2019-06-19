News

2019 ITTN+Emirates Travel Photographer of the Year

Irish Travel Trade News is once again pleased to announce that in 2019 we are once more partnering with Emirates to find the 2019 ITTN+Emirates Travel Photographer of the Year.

The competition will run from 20 June to 31 October and photos taken since 1 November 2018 by travel agency or tour operator staff employed on the island of Ireland will be eligible.

Each month’s entries will be judged by Anita Thomas, Sales Manager Ireland, Emirates; Michael Flood, Editor, Irish Travel Trade News; and Paul Sherwood, a leading professional photographer.

Each of the monthly winners will receive a voucher for €100 and a trophy. In addition a sixth finalist will be chosen by the judging panel from all the non-winning entries received. This winner will also receive a voucher for €100 and a trophy.

No correspondence whatsoever will be entered into in connection with this competition.

All the six winners in the 2019 ITTN+Emirates Travel Photographer of the Year competition will also be guests of Emirates at the 28th Irish Travel Trade Awards, which will take place at the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin 4, on Friday 22 November 2019, when the overall winner of two tickets to anywhere on the Emirates network will be announced.

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

