2022 Bookings on the Rise as Holidaymakers Look to Make Up for Lost Time

Travel Department is seeing very strong demand for its newly released 2022 holiday range as large numbers of its customers look to make up for lost time.

Travel Department, which celebrates 25 years in business this year, has updated all its safety protocols and promises to continue to do so, so that holidaymakers can travel with confidence both this year and next. They are also continuing to offer customers the flexibility to change holidays for free or swap deposits for a voucher with no expiry date, right up until when their balance payments are due. This offer is available for all bookings up to 31st May 2021 and gives much reassurance.

The much-loved European destinations to choose from in late 2021 and into 2022 include Italy, Spain, Croatia, as well as Spain, Portugal, Greece, France and many more.

Sara Zimmerman, CEO of Travel Department said: “It’s so important to have something to look forward to while we are in lockdown, and for many people that means a well-deserved holiday. We have been encouraged by the demand not only for late 2021 holidays but also for our 2022 range over the last few weeks, no doubt thanks in part to the flexibility that we offer, with customers being able to change their holidays before they pay their balance, if for any reason the dates don’t suit. A number of our customers are looking to make up for lost time and are booking more than one holiday, with their first trip to Europe followed by a long-haul trip later. As holidays open up again, it is reassuring to travel with an expert and highly experienced tour operator that looks after customers from the moment of departure to when they return”.

Travel Department’s holidays include flights, accommodation, transfers, and guided excursions with knowledgeable local tour guides.

2022 Holidays Currently Available

For lovers of Italy – The Lake Como, Milan and St. Moritz (including The Bernina Express Train) 7-night fully guided holiday has departures from May to October 2022 and is priced from €849pp – for more information CLICK HERE

Undiscover Italy and the Highlights of Puglia 7-night holiday with departures in April, May, and June 2022. Priced from €1079pp on a half-board basis. For more information CLICK HERE

Other dream Italian destinations available to book now for 2022 include Lake Garda, Venice & Verona from €1029 pp; Sorrento Coast, Pompeii and Capri from €1099 pp; and Classic Tuscany from €1069 pp.

Why not Discover stunning Dubrovnik in May or June 2022 with a 7-night fully guided holiday from €799p – CLICK HERE

Enjoy the sunny Costa Brava taking a trip to Barcelona from €749pp; or why not journey through the stunning Pyrenees mountains on the Little Trains of the Pyrenees 7-night holiday in April, May or June from €929pp – CLICK HERE

Explore the highlights of Ancient Greece for 7 nights in March, April, May or June with 3-nights in Athens and 4 nights in Tolo from €1179 pp – CLICK HERE;

Soak up the incredible scenery and charming culture of the Montenegro Riviera on a 7-night guided group holiday in May or June from €799pp – CLICK HERE