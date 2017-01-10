News

Silversea Tempts Agents with Chocolate Bars in Silver Ticket Incentive

Silversea is giving its trade partners the chance to win various prizes with silver ticketed chocolate bars. This month, Silversea will tempt agents with sweet treats and even sweeter prizes with a new incentive. During the month of January, Silversea’s Regional Sales Managers will be out in force distributing 3,000 chocolate bars, with one in six bars winning a prize.

The 500 prizes on offer include bottles of Prosecco, Bvlgari Eau Thé Vert gift sets, Swarovski crystal fabric wrap bracelets, Silversea Expeditions h2go water bottles, Silver Muse Moleskine notebooks, £20 John Lewis vouchers, and more.

Connie Georgiou,Head of Trade Sales UK/Ireland

“This will be an exciting year for Silversea, with the launch of Silver Muse, the refurbishment of Silver Cloud, and the commencement of fantastic new itineraries,” said Connie Georgiou, Silversea’s Head of Trade Sales and Partnerships UK and Ireland. “We are thrilled to kick off 2017 with the Silver Ticket incentive, which will surprise and delight our valued trade partners.”

To find out if they are a lucky winner, agents simply need to peel open their chocolate bar. Prize winners can email salesuk@silversea.com by 28th February 2017 in order to claim their prize.

The competition is open to agents in the UK and Ireland. Prizes are non-transferable with no cash alternative.

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

25th Irish Travel Trade Awards

