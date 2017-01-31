News

Dublin Sees Red for 2017 Chinese New Year

Dublin Sees Red for 2017 Chinese New Year

For the second year in a row, some of Dublin’s best-known buildings were illuminated in red to mark the 2017 Chinese New Year and welcome the Year of the Rooster.

REPRO FREE27/01/2017, Dublin – For the second year in a row, some of Dublin’s best-known buildings were illuminated in red this evening (Friday, 27 January), to mark the 2017 Chinese New Year and welcome the Year of the Rooster. Dublin City Council and Tourism Ireland arranged for 12 civic buildings and sites to be illuminated in red, in appreciation of Beijing’s agreement to turn the iconic Great Wall of China into the ‘Green Wall of China’ once again on St Patrick’s Day this year – joining Tourism Ireland’s Global Greening initiative for the fourth year in a row.PIC SHOWS: Fei Huang, Chinese Embassy; Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland; Brendan Carr, Lord Mayor of Dublin; H.E. Dr Yue Xiaoyong, Chinese Ambassador to Ireland; and Dr Juliette Hussey, Trinity College Dublin, in front of Trinity College, which was illuminated in red to mark Chinese New Year.Pic – Chris Bellew / Fennell Photography (no repro fee)Further press info – Sinéad Grace, Tourism Ireland 087 685 9027

Fei Huang, Chinese Embassy; Niall Gibbons, Chief Executive, Tourism Ireland; Brendan Carr, Lord Mayor of Dublin; H.E. Dr Yue Xiaoyong, Chinese Ambassador to Ireland; and Dr Juliette Hussey, Trinity College Dublin, in front of Trinity College, which was illuminated in red to mark the Chinese New Year

Following last year’s inaugural celebration in lights, which saw the Mansion House and City Hall illuminated in red for Chinese New Year, 12 Dublin buildings and landmarks in Dublin city centre, Smithfield and The Liberties are lighting up red this year, to mark the beginning of the Year of the Rooster. They include:

  • City Hall
  • Civic Offices, Wood Quay
  • Chester Beatty Library
  • Mansion House
  • National Concert Hall
  • Smithfield Square
  • Smithfield Tower
  • Convention Centre Dublin
  • Trinity College Dublin
  • Medieval city walls and the gates on Cook Street (The Liberties)
  • Glass spire of the Pearse Lyons Distillery (The Liberties)
  • Westin Dublin

Dublin City Council and Tourism Ireland arranged for these civic buildings and sites to be illuminated in red in appreciation of Beijing’s agreement to turn the iconic Great Wall of China into the ‘Green Wall of China’ once again on St Patrick’s Day this year – joining Tourism Ireland’s Global Greening initiative for the fourth year in a row. The installation of green lights on the famous wall will be made possible by the combined efforts of the Irish Embassy and the Tourism Ireland team in China, as well as the Beijing Municipality Government.

Tourism Ireland in China will share images of the various Dublin sites illuminated in red – via its social media channels (over 110,000 followers on WeChat and Weibo) – highlighting our rich heritage to potential Chinese visitors and as a gesture of friendship between Ireland and China.

Niall Gibbons, Chief Executive, Tourism Ireland, said: “Tourism Ireland was delighted to co-operate with Dublin City Council once again this year to arrange for 12 sites to light up in red, to mark the start of Chinese New Year. 2017 marks the eighth year of Tourism Ireland’s annual Global Greening initiative and the fact that a major UNESCO World Heritage Site like the Great Wall of China is taking part is a major triumph. China is an important emerging travel market and one that Tourism Ireland is committed to growing over the coming years.”

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Cork Airport Best Large Business Award

Cork Airport Wins Top Cork Business Award

Neil SteedmanFebruary 1, 2017
Read More
CAR Website

CAR Invites Responses to Draft Decision by 3rd March

Neil SteedmanFebruary 1, 2017
Read More
eventex2017-awards-1024x576

Eventex 2017 at Croke Park a Big Success

Michael FloodFebruary 1, 2017
Read More
Carrick-a-Rede

Say Hello to Tourism Northern Ireland’s Spring Campaign

Neil SteedmanFebruary 1, 2017
Read More
DAA Staff Celebrate Charity Fundraising

DAA Staff Donate €2m to Irish Charities in 10 Years

Neil SteedmanFebruary 1, 2017
Read More
Vadim Koryagin, Cambrils; Natalia Bel Llop and Juan Carlos Gallago, Salou Tourist Board; Antoinette Young, Falcon Holidays; and Teresa Gancedo, Spanish Tourist Office

Spain is Big Attraction at Holiday World

Neil SteedmanJanuary 31, 2017
Read More
960x410_a644b06ab19975766b0d3e83f40f1686

Los Angeles Tourism Hosts Trade at La La Land the Movie

Michael FloodJanuary 31, 2017
Read More
CAR Website

CAR Issues Four New Travel Agent Licences

Neil SteedmanJanuary 31, 2017
Read More
Travel Trade Deals

Great Value Travel Trade Deals – 31st January 2017

Sarah SlatteryJanuary 31, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland