Wendy Wu Tours Increases Its Irish Market

In just two years since it entered the Irish market, Wendy Wu Tours has seen major increases in passenger numbers from Ireland.

The operator has seen a 248% increase on passenger numbers since January 2016 compared to January 2015. This equates to more than €500,000 in sales for tours travelling in 2016/17 with fully escorted tours travelling from Dublin and Cork. They also report a strong start for 2017 with sales up 345% year-on-year during the opening days of the New Year.

The most popular destinations are China, Vietnam, Cambodia, Japan and India.

The most popular tour in 2016 was the 16-day ‘Wonders of China’ tour that sells at €3,690 inclusive of flights, all meals, accommodation, and touring with an expert guide for the duration of the tour.

Wendy Wu Tours anticipates increased interest in the Great Wall of China in the Year of the Rooster as 2017 will be the 30th anniversary of it being designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

John Booty, Manager Ireland, has noticed a demand for custom-made group and individual itineraries, with one sale to two passengers of €50,000 for a 28-day tour to China, Vietnam and Japan – which also made for a very happy travel agent!

John was also the top sales person, out of a company total of 16, for Wendy Wu Tours in 2016.