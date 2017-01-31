News

Wendy Wu Tours Increases Its Irish Market

Wendy Wu Tours Increases Its Irish Market

In just two years since it entered the Irish market, Wendy Wu Tours has seen major increases in passenger numbers from Ireland.

The operator has seen a 248% increase on passenger numbers since January 2016 compared to January 2015. This equates to more than €500,000 in sales for tours travelling in 2016/17 with fully escorted tours travelling from Dublin and Cork. They also report a strong start for 2017 with sales up 345% year-on-year during the opening days of the New Year.

The most popular destinations are China, Vietnam, Cambodia, Japan and India.

The most popular tour in 2016 was the 16-day ‘Wonders of China’ tour that sells at €3,690 inclusive of flights, all meals, accommodation, and touring with an expert guide for the duration of the tour.

Wendy Wu Tours anticipates increased interest in the Great Wall of China in the Year of the Rooster as 2017 will be the 30th anniversary of it being designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

John Booty, Manager Ireland, has noticed a demand for custom-made group and individual itineraries, with one sale to two passengers of €50,000 for a 28-day tour to China, Vietnam and Japan – which also made for a very happy travel agent!

John was also the top sales person, out of a company total of 16, for Wendy Wu Tours in 2016.

Related Items
View Comments (1)

1 Comment

  1. john booty

    January 31, 2017 at 4:50 pm

    Many thanks Michael for great coverage as always

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Cork Airport Best Large Business Award

Cork Airport Wins Top Cork Business Award

Neil SteedmanFebruary 1, 2017
Read More
CAR Website

CAR Invites Responses to Draft Decision by 3rd March

Neil SteedmanFebruary 1, 2017
Read More
eventex2017-awards-1024x576

Eventex 2017 at Croke Park a Big Success

Michael FloodFebruary 1, 2017
Read More
Carrick-a-Rede

Say Hello to Tourism Northern Ireland’s Spring Campaign

Neil SteedmanFebruary 1, 2017
Read More
DAA Staff Celebrate Charity Fundraising

DAA Staff Donate €2m to Irish Charities in 10 Years

Neil SteedmanFebruary 1, 2017
Read More
Vadim Koryagin, Cambrils; Natalia Bel Llop and Juan Carlos Gallago, Salou Tourist Board; Antoinette Young, Falcon Holidays; and Teresa Gancedo, Spanish Tourist Office

Spain is Big Attraction at Holiday World

Neil SteedmanJanuary 31, 2017
Read More
960x410_a644b06ab19975766b0d3e83f40f1686

Los Angeles Tourism Hosts Trade at La La Land the Movie

Michael FloodJanuary 31, 2017
Read More
CAR Website

CAR Issues Four New Travel Agent Licences

Neil SteedmanJanuary 31, 2017
Read More
Travel Trade Deals

Great Value Travel Trade Deals – 31st January 2017

Sarah SlatteryJanuary 31, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland